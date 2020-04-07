UK PM Boris Johnson 'stable', breathing 'without support', says Downing Street

Image Source : AP A file photo of UK PM Boris Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hospitalised last evening after having contracted a coronavirus infection, is stable and breathing without ventilator support, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday. “He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance,” the PM's spokesperson was quoted as saying in media reports.

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits... He has not required mechanical ventilation, or non-invasive respiratory support,” said the spokesperson.

Johnson had asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, 46, to "deputise" him wherever necessary, at the time of being infected and subsequently going into self-quarantine.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

The United Kingdom on Tuesday recorded the worst day yet in terms of casualties, as 845 more people succumbed to coronavirus over the last 24 hours. The coronavirus-related death toll in Britain stood at 854, as of Tuesday evening.

