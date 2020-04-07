Tuesday, April 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. UK PM Boris Johnson 'stable', breathing 'without support', says Downing Street

UK PM Boris Johnson 'stable', breathing 'without support', says Downing Street

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hospitalised last evening after having contracted a coronavirus infection, is stable and breathing without ventilator support

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2020 20:59 IST
A file photo of UK PM Boris Johnson
Image Source : AP

A file photo of UK PM Boris Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hospitalised last evening after having contracted a coronavirus infection, is stable and breathing without ventilator support, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday. “He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance,” the PM's spokesperson was quoted as saying in media reports.

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits... He has not required mechanical ventilation, or non-invasive respiratory support,” said the spokesperson.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Johnson had asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, 46, to "deputise" him wherever necessary, at the time of being infected and subsequently going into self-quarantine.

The United Kingdom on Tuesday recorded the worst day yet in terms of casualties, as 845 more people succumbed to coronavirus over the last 24 hours. The coronavirus-related death toll in Britain stood at 854, as of Tuesday evening.

Also read: Based on symptoms, India classifies coronavirus patients in 3 categories

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X