UK: Pakistan-origin man found guilty of murdering Indian restaurant manager with stolen car in England

London: A 25-year-old Pakistani-origin man was convicted of murdering an Indian restaurant manager with a stolen car while the victim was cycling back home in south-east England on Valentine’s Day this year. The victim was identified as Vignesh Pattabhiraman, 36, who was killed by Shazeb Khalid with a "stolen Range Rover" while he cycling back from his workplace.

In February, police had arrested Khalid, 25, on the suspicion of the murder and he has since been charged and appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Seven other men, aged 20, 21, 24, 27, 31, 41 and 48, all from the same city arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released on bail at the time.

Vignesh was the restaurant manager at 'Vel', an Indian restaurant at Reading. He was declared dead at the Royal Berkshire Hospital and a murder investigation was launched. Khalid was on Wednesday found guilty of murdering Pattabhiraman following a trial at Reading Crown Court that lasted 28 days.

When is Khalid's sentencing?

Khalid pleaded plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter at an earlier hearing but was convicted of murder by the jury. Soiheem Hussain, 27, and Mya Reilly, 20, who were also arrested and charged in the case, also appeared during the same trial. Hussain was found guilty of assisting Khalid, while Reilly was found not guilty.

Khalid is set to be sentenced on October 10. Thames Valley Police, which had conducted the murder investigation, told the court that a post-mortem examination ascertained that Pattabhiraman had died due to a head injury following the collision.

“I am glad that the jury has found Khalid guilty of murder,” said Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Stuart Brangwin, the Senior Investigating Officer of the case at Thames Valley Police. "It was obviously clear to the jury that Khalid intended to cause Vignesh harm that evening. He used the stolen Range Rover he was driving as a weapon and left him to suffer knowing that he had hit him."

Fundraising for Pattabhiraman's wife

Meanwhile, a Just Giving charity initiative set up online by Pattabhiraman’s friends and family to help with repatriation costs and support for his grieving wife Ramya after the “senseless tragedy” has raised over GBP 52,500. "Vignesh was a committed restaurant manager at Vel, where he poured his heart and soul into his work, earning recognition for his exceptionally warm nature, customer service and work ethic," wrote the online tribute.

“In addition to his professional endeavours, Pattabhiraman cherished time with his beloved wife, Ramya, and their shared aspirations for a bright future in the UK. Their dreams were shattered by this senseless tragedy, leaving behind a void that cannot be filled,” it adds.

Brangwin said the communication between Khalid and Hussain throughout the evening of Pattabhiraman's death showed that Hussain was very much aware of what happened and that he assisted in the aftermath. "The death of Vignesh has left his family devastated, and I hope this verdict will help them in some way," he added.

