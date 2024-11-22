London's Gatwick Airport on high alert, police evacuate terminal due to security incident

Follow us on Image Source : AP Gatwick Airport

London: London's Gatwick Airport, the second busiest in Britain, evacuated a large part of a terminal as a precaution due to a security incident, the airport said on X on Friday. The airport said part of its South Terminal, one of two, had been evacuated while it investigates the incident, adding that passengers were currently being prevented from entering the building. Gatwick is located 30 miles south of London.

"A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident. Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing. Safety and security of our passengers and staff remain our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," read the post.

Airport authorities said on X that passengers were being kept out of the building while the incident was ongoing, while police said there was significant traffic disruption in the area and advised people to avoid it.

Controlled explosion near US Embassy in London

Earlier today, British police carried out a controlled explosion near the US Embassy in London as they investigated reports of a suspicious package in the area. No one was injured. A road on the western side of the embassy was closed. London's Metropolitan Police Service said it is continuing to investigate the incident. "Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the US Embassy in London," the Embassy said in a statement on X. "Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution."

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.