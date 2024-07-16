UK: King Charles, Queen Camilla rushed to safety from public event due to 'security threat' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla

London: Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla were abruptly pulled from their royal duties over a security concern on Monday, according to multiple reports. The Queen was eating an ice cream on the first day of their visit to the Channel Islands when a protection officer informed that they needed to leave immediately due to an alleged threat to their security.

Following the alert, the couple were taken to the nearby Pomme d’Or hotel in Jersey. An investigation by the royal security team later established that the threat was a “false alarm” and the royal couple was taken back outside the meet local schoolchildren after a brief hiatus of about 20 minutes.

"There was a small issue of concern, an investigation turned out to be a false alarm, every precaution was taken and the programme resumed shortly afterwards," a royal source told The Mirror. King Charles and Queen Camilla were on their way to attend the Jersey Expo event when they were escorted to the hotel. There has been no immediate reaction from Buckingham Palace.

"I had just given the Queen an ice cream and I turned back to get one myself before we had a chat. But when I turned back round she had been whisked off. Some of the other people told me it was a drone but whether that's official or not I don’t know," said Eamon Fenlon, managing director of Jersey Dairy.

This came after Charles and Camilla arrived in St Helier's Royal Square on Monday afternoon for a special sitting of the States Assembly, the local parliament, held in their honour. They were greeted with huge cheers as they got out of the state Bentley and immediately sheltered under umbrellas.

This came days after an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday. According to The Independent, Charles sent a private message to former president Donald Trump after his assassination attempt, where he condemned gun violence and wished a speedy recovery to those affected by the incident.

What seemed like a regular Trump rally quickly turned into chaos as gunshots rang while the former President was speaking, grazing past his ear at the podium. The US Secret Service responded quickly to the pandemonium, surrounding Trump and telling him to get down, while other authorities dealt with the shooter, who was shot dead. Trump was later escorted by the Secret Service and shouted "Fight! Fight!" and raised a fist to a crowd of his supporters. This is the first time a US president was targeted in an assassination bid since Ronald Reagan in 1981.

