UK: Indian-origin woman pleads guilty of stabbing 10-year-old daughter to death

London: An Indian-origin woman on Friday pleaded guilty to stabbing her 10-year-old daughter to death in West Midlands. The 33-year-old Jaskirat Kaur, who goes by Jasmine Kang, admitted manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility at Wolverhampton Crown Court for killing her daughter Shay Kang nearly six months ago.

Shay Kang was found with chest wounds at a house in Robin Close in Rowley Regis, West Midlands on March 4, according to BBC. Her mother Jaskirat has denied the charge of murdering her daughter and her manslaughter plea was accepted. She awaits sentencing on October 25.

Defence barrister Katherine Goddard KC said there was "no dispute over the facts" of the case. The defendant, wearing a grey jumper, attended the short hearing on via video link and spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear Judge Michael Chambers KC. She appeared to be listening intently to proceedings, leaning forward so she could hear what was being said.

"Your case is being adjourned for sentence, likely on the 25th of October. There will be a need for further reports, so it is in your interests to co-operate with the preparation of those reports," said Judge Chambers while setting a date for the next hearing.

10-year-old Shay Kang found dead ion March

In March, the Black Country Coroner's Court was told Shay's cause of death was due to stabbing injuries she sustained in the chest. Her mother was arrested after police discovered her daughter's body on March 4. In a tribute released by the Brickhouse Primary School after her death, Shay was described as a “bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all”.

Shay's body was formally released to the school's headteacher in July and her funeral, arranged by the school, will be held on September 5 (Thursday). The school community raised £8,875 in a fundraiser for Shay's funeral, with any left over money going towards permanent tributes to Shay on the school's estate.

Speaking to BBC, Shay's godmother Kayleigh Coclough said she had no children of her own and she had put all her love into Shay. "Me and my mom were at the birth. I was the one that cut her cord. She was just such a lovely child - so happy and bubbly. She was perfect. She was my whole world. She still is," Coclough said.

