UK General Election 2024 LIVE: Rishi Sunak's political future at stake against Labour as polling begins

The high-stakes polls will see British PM Rishi Sunak's battered Conservatives taking on Keir Starmer's Labour Party, the latter tipped to end 14 years of Tory rule by a landslide margin. Sunak called for a snap general election on May 22, as the party grapples with widespread discontent.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee London Updated on: July 04, 2024 11:51 IST
UK elections 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak's Conservatives vs Keir Starmer's Labour Party

London: People throughout the United Kingdom will choose all 650 members of the House of Commons on July 4 for a term of up to five years. The party that commands a majority in the Commons, either alone or in coalition, will form the next government and its leader will be the prime minister. That means the results will determine the political direction of the government, between the right-wing Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and the left-leaning Labour, led by the 61-year-old Keir Starmer.

The Labour Party is on course to win the upcoming elections with a landslide majority, ending 14 years of Conservative rule, with a margin of 20 points in the opinion polls. Some opinion polls have predicted that Starmer could achieve a historic achievement with a greater victory margin than Tony Blair, under whom Labour won 418 seats in 1997. Sunak's party has grappled with infighting and scandals, while a cost-of-living crisis driven by slow economic growth and high inflation has added to the burden of the people.

 

 

Live updates :UK General Election 2024 Polling

  • Jul 04, 2024 11:51 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Sunak fearful of losing seat, will become first UK PM to do so: Report

    A report by The Guardian said British PM Rishi Sunak has confided to members of his inner circle that he was fearful of losing his seat in Richmond and Northallerton, as a new YouGov poll predicted that at least 16 cabinet ministers would lose their seats. In 2019, he won the seat with a majority of more than 27,000 and 63 per cent of the vote. No sitting British PM has lost from his own seat.

  • Jul 04, 2024 11:46 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    How many polling booths and voters are in UK?

    Around 40,000 polling booths opened across the country at 7 am local time (11:30 am IST) as an estimated 46 million registered voters began turning out to mark a cross next to their chosen candidate on a paper ballot. Since this year, carrying an identification document to the polling booth has become compulsory in UK elections, which are open to all registered adult voters resident in the UK — including Indians as Commonwealth citizens.

  • Jul 04, 2024 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Polling begins in UK

    The future of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party hangs in the balance as polling booths opened across the UK on Thursday, with millions expected to turn out to cast their votes in the general election.

  • Jul 04, 2024 11:38 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Key Indian-origin candidates in UK elections

    • Rishi Sunak (Conservative) - Richmond and Northallerton
    • Praful Nargund (Labour) - Islington North
    • Shivani Raja (Conservative) - Leicester East
    • Rajesh Agrawal (Labour) - Leicester East
    • Jas Athwal (Labour) - Iford South
    • Keith Vaz (Independent) - Leicester East
    • Warinder Juss (Labour) - Wolverhampton West
    • Kanishka Narayan (Labour) - Wales
    • Chandra Kanneganti (Conservative) - Stoke-on-Trent Central
    • Preet Kaur Gill (Labour) - Birmingham Edgbaston
    • Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrats) - Twickenham
  • Jul 04, 2024 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Record number of Indian-origin MPs expected after UK elections

    An analysis by the British Future think tank has predicted that the Labour Party is set to have by far the largest number of ethnic minority MPs if the party wins an overall majority and even more in a landslide scenario. With around 14 per cent of MPs coming from an ethnic minority background this time, the analysis finds that the new Parliament will be closer than ever to reflecting the diversity of the British electorate.

  • Jul 04, 2024 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    UK Elections 2024: Polling experts predict low turnout on Thursday

    Polling experts have forecast a low turnout, which stood at 67 per cent in the last general election in December 2019 when Johnson won a solid majority on his “get Brexit done” message. If opinion polls are to be believed, the incumbent Tories are in line to win anywhere between 53 and 150 seats, with Labour projected to win a landslide.

  • Jul 04, 2024 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    'Stop Labour supermajority: Rishi Sunak's final push ahead of UK polls

    British PM Rishi Sunak, ahead of the UK elections, is trying to drive the message of stopping 'Labour supermajority' as his party is heading for a big defeat. "The only way to do that is to vote Conservative tomorrow,” said Sunak on social media, as he focused on drumming up support in the last few hours of the campaign trail.

  • Jul 04, 2024 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    What Labour's win could mean for the India-UK FTA?

    India and the UK have been negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) since it was announced by Boris Johnson to boost trade between the two countries. The agreement could result in a mutual tariff relaxation for a range of goods like cars, clothes and more. Starmer has increasingly tried to stamp out 'anti-India sentiments' within his party and his victory can result in a positive turn of negotiations towards the FTA.

    The Labour Party has been focusing on highlighting how they stand ready to get the FTA over the line after the Tories missed their Diwali 2022 deadline. "India is only our 12th trading partner and that is why Keir Starmer changed Labour Party...and in that changed Labour Party are the aspirations of a free trade agreement between our two nations is a floor and not a ceiling, on our ambition," said Labour's shadow party secretary David Lammy.

  • Jul 04, 2024 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Why are voters discontent with Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party?

    The Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have been wracked by infighting and a series of scandals since Boris Johnson's infamous 'Partygate' scandal that forced him to retire. Johnson was succeeded by Liz Truss, whose disruptive economic policies resulting in large tax cuts resulted in a short tenure of 49 days, eroding confidence in the competence of the Tories.

    Since Rishi Sunak came to power, inflation rose to a record-high but came down in the later stages of his premiership. However, people continue to grapple with a cost-of-living crisis due to inflation and slow economic growth, housing shortages and increasing immigration. The party has also been hit by a betting scandal related to the election date. Voters have now sought a change in the government.

  • Jul 04, 2024 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    What is the majority mark in the UK Parliament?

    Voters will elect 650 Members of Parliament for the UK House of Commons in Thursday's elections. The voters in each constituency have to select a single candidate on their ballot papers. This means that a party has to win 326 seats to form the next government. The leader of the party that crosses 326 seats will become the next British PM.

  • Jul 04, 2024 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Conservatives focus on damage limitation as Labour on course for big victory

    The Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party has all but conceded election defeat to the opposition Labour, warning that the Keir Starmer-led party is on course for a record-breaking victory. The Conservatives turned their focus to damage limitation, saying they needed to hang on to enough seats to provide an effective opposition to a Labour government.

  • Jul 04, 2024 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    What do the opinion polls predict for UK elections?

    Opinion polls show the centre-left Labour Party is set for a big win in Thursday's vote that would end 14 years of Conservative government and hand Starmer the keys to the prime minister's Number 10 Downing Street office on Friday morning. You Gov's final seat projection published on Wednesday put Labour on track to win a majority of 212 seats, the largest of any party in modern history.

     

  • Jul 04, 2024 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Who are the main parties in UK elections?

    The main parties in this year's UK elections include the Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Labour Party led by Keir Starmer. Other parties in the political fray include Reform UK led by Nigel Farage, Liberal Democrats led by Ed Davey, the Scottish National Party led by John Swinney and the Green Party led by Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay.

  • Jul 04, 2024 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    UK Election 2024: What are the timings and polling process?

    Britons will choose 650 members of the House of Commons on July 4 (Thursday) for a term of up to five years. Polling booths in the UK will open at 7 am local time (11:30 am IST) and registered voters in the parliamentary constituencies will cast their ballots to elect their MPs using the first-past-the-post system. In this system, the candidate with the most votes is declared elected, like in India. The polling booths will close at 10 pm (2:30 IST Friday).

