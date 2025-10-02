UK: Four injured in stabbing, car ramming attack outside Manchester synagogue, suspect shot Greater Manchester police said officers shot a suspect after multiple stabbings, and a car was driven at people outside the Heaton Park Hebrew congregation synagogue in Crumpsall.

MANCHESTER:

At least four people were injured in a stabbing and vehicle ramming outside a synagogue in north Manchester on Thursday, before police shot the suspected attacker.

Greater Manchester police said officers shot a suspect after multiple stabbings, and a car was driven at people outside the Heaton Park Hebrew congregation synagogue in Crumpsall.

In a post on X, the force said it was alerted at 9.31 am (local time) by a member of the public who reported seeing a car driven towards people and a man being stabbed.

“Shots were fired by firearms officers at 9.38am. One man, believed to be the offender, has been shot,” the statement read.

PM Starmer condemns attack

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the Crumpsall attack, calling it “horrific.” In a statement he said, “I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that it has happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it even more horrific. My thoughts are with the loved ones of those affected, and I thank the emergency services and first responders.”

The North West Ambulance Service declared a major incident, confirming that resources had been deployed and staff were working closely with other emergency services.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham described the events as a “serious incident” but urged the public to remain calm. Speaking to BBC radio, he said, “The immediate danger appears to be over, and Greater Manchester Police have dealt with it very quickly,” while advising people to stay away from the area.

Also read: PoK on boil, 12 killed as protests intensify against Pakistan govt and Army