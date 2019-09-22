UK envoy to Pakistan cooks 'gajar ka halwa' | Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan

After successfully making daal and roti, Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, has now showcased his skills in cooking 'gajar ka halwa'.

Drew posted a video on Twitter on Saturday, in which he can be seen making the traditional carrot-based dessert, The Express Tribune reported.

My second lesson in Pakistani cooking - carrot halwa. گاجر کا حلوہ



Easily the most delicious (and most indulgent) dish you can make with carrots. pic.twitter.com/XlBdSuHXOx — Thomas Drew (@TomDrewUK) September 21, 2019

"My second lesson cooking carrot halwa. Easily the most delicious (and most indulgent) dish you can make with carrots," he wrote.

On September 8, he had posted about his "first lesson in Pakistani cooking".

"While still hot outside, I stayed in to have my first lesson in Pakistani cooking. Started with the basics: daal and, below, roti," he tweeted along with a photo where he is seen making the items.

Drew was appointed the High Commissioner to Pakistan in February 2016.

