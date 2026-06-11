UK Defense Secretary John Healey resigns in fresh blow to Keir Starmer: Why did he quit?

London:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer suffered a fresh political setback on Thursday (June 11) after Defence Secretary John Healey resigned, citing the government's unwillingness to allocate sufficient funding to the military amid growing global security threats.

The resignation marks another setback for Starmer, who is already facing growing calls from some Labour Party colleagues to step down. Starmer, whose government's popularity has reportedly declined sharply just two years after its landslide general election victory, has come under increasing pressure from within his own party in recent weeks.

John Healey's letter to Keir Starmer

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister and shared on the X, Healey said the amount of money allocated to defense "falls well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time."

"You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats," Healey wrote in a resignation letter.

Starmer has pledged to boost UK defense spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2027 and 3% by 2034. But many in the military say that is not fast enough.

He said the demands on defense and British military commitments have increased, citing the Iran war, the conflict in Ukraine and threats from Russia. "I am now left with no other option to submit my resignation as your Defence Secretary," he said.

Healey's resignation comes just ahead of the government's announcement on how it will fund a much-needed overhaul of Britain's defenses, expected before a NATO summit next week. Publication of those plans has been postponed multiple times over deep disagreements within the government.

Like other NATO members, the UK is under pressure to increase defense spending to prepare for a potential confrontation with Russia.

All about John Healey

Healey has been the UK defense chief since the Labour Party government was elected in July 2024 and is regarded as a capable and serious minister. He was elected as the MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough in July 2024.

He was Shadow Housing Secretary from 2015 to 2020 and Shadow Health Secretary from 2010 to 2011. During Labour’s time in Government, John was PPS to the Chancellor of the Exchequer from 1999-2001 and a Minister from 2001-2010, serving successively as Adult Skills Minister, Treasury Minister, Local Government Minister, and Housing Minister.

Before entering Parliament, John was Campaigns Director at the Trades Union Congress and a disability rights campaigner.

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