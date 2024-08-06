UK calls for UN-led probe in Bangladesh crisis, no mention of Sheikh Hasina seeking asylum in London

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS People celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

London: After dramatic protests in Bangladesh caused former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country, the UK government has now called for an independent United Nations-led probe into the nationwide turmoil that saw hundreds killed. Bangladesh is now awaiting an interim government and the Army Chief plans to meet protesters, giving signs that the country may limp back to normalcy after weeks of violent uprising.

Notably, the recent agitation marked a tumultuous end to Hasina's 15-year-old reign that began with the controversial quota systems for families of veterans who fought in the 1971 Liberation War amid high youth unemployment. As the unrest escalated, hundreds of protesters stormed her official residence, vandalising and looting the premises in a display of anger. Hasina resigned on Monday and fled the country in a military helicopter, landing at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.

Hasina met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in India and was reportedly due to travel to the United Kingdom, but there was no word from the administration in London about taking her in. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK wants to see action taken to ensure a "peaceful and democratic future" in Bangladesh but did not mention Hasina's arrival.

What did UK say on Bangladesh crisis?

"The last two weeks in Bangladesh have seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life. A transitional period has been announced by the Chief of the Army Staff. All sides now need to work together to end the violence, restore calm, deescalate the situation and prevent any further loss of life," said Lammy in an official statement.

The British Foreign Secretary said the people of Bangladesh deserved a "full and independent UN-led investigation" into the chaotic past few weeks where the agitation against the quota system turned into violent anti-government protests. Lammy also emphasised that the UK and Bangladesh have deep people-to-people links and shared Commonwealth values.

Meanwhile, the United States said it was closely monitoring the situation and urged that the formation of an interim government there be democratic and inclusive after Hasina's hasty resignation. It also commended the Army's "restraint" after the former PM fled the country.

Bangladesh crisis: What has happened so far?

Following Hasina's resignation, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman addressed the nation and announced that an interim government will be taking over soon. The Army Chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order. At least 135 people were killed on Monday to police firings, mob beatings and arson across the country.

The violence in Bangladesh before and after Hasina's resignation left at least 41 dead and about 200 injured, as per media reports. Tragedy struck in Jashore as a mob set fire to a fourteen-story 5-star hotel owned by an Awami League leader on Monday, killing 12 people. After the interim government was announced, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has ordered the release of Khaleda Zia, the jailed former Prime Minister and Opposition leader.

Image Source : REUTERSPeople enter the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladeshi military has announced that the nationwide curfew, imposed amid recent political unrest, will be lifted at dawn on Tuesday. In a statement, the military confirmed that schools, businesses, and other public institutions will be allowed to reopen, signalling a tentative step towards restoring normalcy in the country. The Indian government on Tuesday called an all-party meeting about the Bangladesh issue. The meeting will be held at Parliament House at around 10 am. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to brief various party leaders on the developments in the neighbouring country.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman plans to meet the protest organisers at 12 noon (local time) on Tuesday. A key organiser of Bangladesh's student protests said Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was their choice as head of an interim government.

(with inputs from agencies)

