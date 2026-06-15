UK bans social media for under-16s, joins Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia in major child safety crackdown

New Delhi:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced a nationwide ban on social media access for children under the age of 16. With the decision, the UK has become the fourth country after Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia to impose such restrictions. Starmer made it clear that the government would not back down despite expected challenges from technology companies and critics.

“I want this message to be heard loud and clear. I am not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children. That is why this ban must happen, and that is why this ban will happen,” he said.

The British Prime Minister acknowledged that enforcing such a measure would not be easy but insisted governments cannot afford to accept that the problem is beyond their control.

“We have agency. We can change things and we will change things,” Starmer said, arguing that policymakers must resist the idea that the influence of social media on young people is impossible to tackle.

Starmer warns of social media’s impact on children

Making the case for the ban, Starmer said social media was increasingly affecting children's daily lives, disrupting healthy routines and development. According to him, excessive social media use keeps children away from activities that are essential for growth, including studying, reading, spending time with friends and maintaining healthy sleep patterns.

“Social media is making children unhappy,” he said, adding that many platforms are designed to be addictive and keep users engaged for hours. The Prime Minister also raised concerns about online bullying and abuse, saying digital platforms often make it easier for children to be targeted, with potentially serious consequences for their mental health.

Reflecting on his own experience as a parent, Starmer said the decision was not taken lightly but ultimately became unavoidable. “All I've ever wanted for my own children is for them to be happy and safe. I think that's what every parent wants,” he said.

Government plans wider online safety overhaul

Starmer stressed that the policy goes beyond a simple social media ban. He said the government is preparing broader measures targeting gaming services, live-streaming platforms and digital spaces that allow strangers to contact children without adequate safeguards.

The government believes the package of reforms will create stronger protections for young users while still allowing Britain to benefit from technological innovation.

When will the ban begin?

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Starmer said the government aims to pass the necessary regulations before Christmas. If the timeline remains on track, the ban is expected to come into force early next year.

Asked about implementation and the possibility of major technology companies resisting the move or even leaving the UK market, Starmer said the government has already secured the powers needed to act quickly and enforce the new rules.

He also pointed to Australia's experience, saying Britain had studied international examples before finalising its approach.