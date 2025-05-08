UK anchor rebukes Pakistan minister for denying terror camps during heated live interview | VIDEO In a heated Sky News interview, Yalda Hakim fact-checked Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar over his denial of terrorist camps, citing Pakistan's own officials' admissions of terror sponsorship.

New Delhi:

In a gripping live interview on Sky News, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar was fact-checked on air by anchor Yalda Hakim after denying the presence of terrorist camps in Pakistan, just hours after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting alleged terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Tarar insisted that Pakistan was a victim of terrorism, stating, “There are no terrorist camps in Pakistan. We have lost over 90,000 people to terrorism. We are fighting terrorists ourselves.” However, the minister soon found himself on the defensive as Hakim swiftly challenged his assertions.

Quoting Pakistan’s own Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Hakim reminded viewers that Asif had recently admitted in a televised interview that Pakistan had done the "dirty work" of sponsoring terrorism over the decades. “Your own Defence Minister has acknowledged this. Former leaders like Benazir Bhutto and Pervez Musharraf have also admitted it. If you're denying it, then you're contradicting statements from your own top leadership,” Hakim asserted.

The exchange took place in the aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor, a military action reportedly aimed at dismantling terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC). Indian sources claim the strike was a direct response to escalating cross-border threats and attempted infiltrations.

In an unusual and bold moment, Tarar even accused India of supporting terrorism—an allegation Hakim firmly pushed back on, emphasizing the Pakistani state’s history of providing safe havens and backing for terror networks, as acknowledged by several Pakistani leaders themselves. She also mentioned a recent conversation with Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto, who admitted to Pakistan’s long-standing involvement in terror financing and support.

The full video of the interview was shared by Yalda Hakim on her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, where it quickly gained traction. Social media users praised Hakim for her composure and preparedness, applauding her for holding the Pakistani minister accountable with factual references.

The incident has intensified international scrutiny of Pakistan’s counterterrorism narrative, especially in the wake of India’s military action and rising regional tensions.