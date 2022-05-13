UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed was seldom seen in public life after 2019. Here are his rare pictures
In 2017, 2018, and 2019, Emirati state media published rare photographs and videos of Khalifa. In the latest images, Khalifa wore white sneakers and a white traditional robe as he greeted Sheikh Mohammed and other rulers in the Emirates.
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away at 73 on Friday. The ruler was rarely seen in rarely been seen in official photos or at public events for years after he succeded his father in 2004. He suffered a stroke and underwent an emergency a decade later, though officials did not release the news until the following day. He has largely been out of public sight ever since.
Here are the ruler's rare images:
{img-48692}
In this image made available by Emirates News Agency, WAM, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 2nd right, walks with Saudi Arabia's Prince Nayef bin Abdul Aziz during the 31st Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC summit in Abu Dhabi, Monday, Dec. 6, 2010.