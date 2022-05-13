UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed was seldom seen in public life after 2019. Here are his rare pictures

Follow us on Image Source : AP In this photo made available by Emirates News Agency, WAM, Monday March 14, 2011, South Korean President Lee Myung Bak, left, meets UAE president Sheik Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, 2nd right, and UAE Crown Prince Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday March 13, 2011.

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away at 73 on Friday. The ruler was rarely seen in rarely been seen in official photos or at public events for years after he succeded his father in 2004. He suffered a stroke and underwent an emergency a decade later, though officials did not release the news until the following day. He has largely been out of public sight ever since.

In 2017, 2018, and 2019, Emirati state media published rare photographs and videos of Khalifa. In the latest images, Khalifa wore white sneakers and a white traditional robe as he greeted Sheikh Mohammed and other rulers in the Emirates.

Here are the ruler's rare images:

Image Source : AP UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan walks with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, unseen, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 5, 2007, to discuss bilateral relations.

Image Source : AP The Prince of Wales with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit to Clarence House in central London on the second day of his State Visit to the UK Wednesday May 1, 2013.

In this image made available by Emirates News Agency, WAM, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 2nd right, walks with Saudi Arabia's Prince Nayef bin Abdul Aziz during the 31st Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC summit in Abu Dhabi, Monday, Dec. 6, 2010.

Image Source : AP President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives at Clarence House in central London, to meet the Prince of Wales on the second day of his State Visit to the UK, Wednesday May 1, 2013.

Image Source : AP This photo released by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, sits at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Image Source : AP President of the United Arab Emirates Sheik Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan leaves Downing Street after a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, in London, Wednesday, May 1, 2013.

