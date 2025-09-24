Typhoon Ragasa batters China, Hong Kong with intense rain, set to make landfall today | Details here Super Typhoon Ragasa has battered Hong Kong, Macao and southern China after claiming 14 lives in Taiwan and three in the Philippines. The storm has displaced millions, damaged infrastructure and forced widespread shutdowns across East Asia.

Hong Kong:

Typhoon Ragasa, one of the most powerful storms in years, unleashed towering waves and destructive winds across Hong Kong and China's southern coast on Wednesday after leaving a deadly trail through Taiwan and the Philippines. The super typhoon, with winds of nearly 195 kmph, brought life to a standstill across the region. The Hong Kong Observatory said Ragasa was moving west or west-northwest at around 22 kmph, skirting just 100 kilometres south of the city. The ferocious winds jolted residents awake, with many rushing online to share visuals of cranes swaying, ventilation fans collapsing, and bridge roofs ripped apart. Hospitals in Hong Kong reported treating at least 13 people for storm-related injuries.

Massive evacuations in Guangdong province

According to state broadcaster CCTV, more than one million people were relocated to safer areas across Guangdong province. The National Weather Agency forecast Ragasa is expected to make landfall between Taishan and Zhanjiang on Wednesday afternoon or evening. Schools, factories and transport services were suspended in nearly a dozen cities as precautionary measures, it added. Macao, the nearby casino hub, also shut schools, cancelled flights and closed shops. Hundreds sought refuge in temporary shelters in both Hong Kong and Macao. One person was reported injured in Macao.

Taiwan reels from heavy destruction

In Taiwan, Ragasa triggered flash floods and landslides after torrential rainfall. A barrier lake in Hualien County overflowed on Tuesday which led to muddy torrents crashing into Guangfu township. Roads turned into rivers, sweeping away vehicles, bridges and household belongings. Taiwan's Central News Agency reported 14 deaths and 18 injuries, with emergency crews struggling to reach affected areas.

Philippines counts casualties and displacement

In the northern Philippines, Ragasa, which means "scramble" in Tagalog, killed at least three people, left five others missing, and forced the displacement of more than 17,500 people. Meanwhile, flooding and landslides destroyed homes and farmland which addied to the devastation.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: Schools closed, flights cancelled as China braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa, landfall on Wednesday