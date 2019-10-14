Monday, October 14, 2019
     
Typhoon Hagibis: PM Modi offers assistance to Japan as death toll touches 30

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the "preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of my friend" Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would be able to address the aftermath of the Typhoon effectively and quickly.

New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2019 7:01 IST

Condoling the casualties resulting from Japan Typhoon Hagibis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the country early recovery from the damage and devastation. The typhoon has claimed over 30 lives so far, to which Prime Minister Modi said Indian navy personnel who are on a scheduled visit to Japan would be happy to assist.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also said that the "preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of my friend" Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would be able to address the aftermath of the Typhoon effectively and quickly.

"I offer condolences on behalf of all Indians on the loss of life caused by super-typhoon #Hagibis in Japan. I wish early recovery from the damage and devastation caused by this natural calamity," PM Modi tweeted. 

"India stands in solidarity with Japan at this difficult hour. Personnel of the Indian Navy, in Japan on a scheduled visit, will be happy to assist immediately."

"I am sure that the preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of my friend @AbeShinzo would be able to address the aftermath effectively and quickly. Japan's preparedness against natural disasters is well appreciated," he tweeted.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.

