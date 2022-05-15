Pakistan: Two Sikh businessmen shot dead in broad daylight

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The two Sikhs were in the business of spices and had shops in the Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband, about 17 kms from Peshawar.

Pakistan updates: Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead in broad daylight in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by unidentified gunmen, said officials on Sunday. This is the latest targeted killing of the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan.

The businessmen were identified as Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38. There were both found dead on the spot, officials added. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing.

The two Sikhs were in the business of spices and had shops in the Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband, about 17 kms from Peshawar. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the attack and directed the police to take immediate steps to arrest the culprits.

He said that the incident was a conspiracy to disrupt the inter-faith harmony in the province. The Chief Minister said that justice will be provided to the families of the deceased. About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar.

Reactions from leaders

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh condemned the killing and slammed the government in the neighbouring country for only paying lip service to the community.

"Another killing of Sikhs in Pakistan. 2 shopkeepers, Ranjeet Singh & Saljeet Singh shot dead in Peshawar. This is highly condemnable. I've always said, @GovtofPakistan only does lip services for Sikhs without ensuring their security. Request @PMOIndia to take serious note," Singh tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Twitter, "I Strongly condemn the gruesome killing of two Sikh youths in Peshawar Pakistan. I also request our Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to speak to Pakistan to raise the concern and ensure safety of Hindu and Sikh minorities residing in Pakistan."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Acts like these clearly amplify the dangers that religious minorities face in our volatile neighbourhood & the necessity for humane measures like CAA."

Similar incidents in the past

Most of the members of the Sikh community in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also have pharmacies. In September last year, a well-known Sikh ‘hakeem’ (Unani medicine practitioner) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar. In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar.

Similarly, news channel anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in 2020 in the city. In 2016, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf National Assembly member Soren Singh was also killed in Peshawar.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second-largest religious minority. The Ahmadis, Sikhs and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.

(pti inputs)

Latest World News