Two pilots die as private jet crashes in Dominican Republic; terrifying video goes viral

New Delhi:

A tragic aviation accident struck the Dominican Republic after a private Gulfstream G200 jet crashed during an emergency landing at La Romana International Airport, bursting into flames and killing both pilots on board. The American-registered private jet, operated by Aibonito Aviation and reportedly en route from Puerto Rico to Texas, attempted an emergency landing shortly after takeoff.

According to early reports, the aircraft suffered a serious technical malfunction—possibly an engine failure or hydraulic system issue—just minutes into the flight.

Despite the crew’s attempt to return to the airport, the landing turned catastrophic. The aircraft made a hard touchdown, skidded off the runway into a grassy area, and immediately erupted into a fireball.

Aircraft developed technical failure shortly after takeoff

The jet had reportedly climbed to a short distance—around 16 nautical miles from the airport—when the pilots declared an emergency. Air traffic control was alerted as the crew struggled to stabilise the aircraft and return safely.

However, the situation deteriorated rapidly. The plane’s landing attempt on runway 29 ended in a violent impact. The aircraft then left the paved surface, and within moments, a massive fire engulfed the fuselage.

Both pilots on board, identified as Eric Javier Diago and Rudy Guel, were killed in the crash. There were no passengers on the flight at the time of the incident.

Investigation underway as aviation authority probes cause

Dominican aviation authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Recovery teams and firefighters responded quickly, but the intensity of the blaze made rescue impossible. Eyewitness footage shared on social media showed thick black smoke rising above the airport as emergency crews battled the flames with water jets.

Former Major League Baseball star Yadier Molina confirmed that the aircraft was scheduled to pick up him, his family, and friends—though fortunately, none of them were on board at the time of the crash.

The incident has raised renewed attention on aviation safety in the region. La Romana International Airport, a key hub for tourism-driven traffic in the area, has previously witnessed similar incidents, including a fatal private plane crash in 2021.

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