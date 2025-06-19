'Two nuclear powers decided': Trump does a U-turn after PM Modi's call, credits India-Pakistan for ceasefire In a notable shift, US President Donald Trump for the first time credited the leaders of India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, for deciding to halt hostilities that he said could have escalated into a nuclear war.

In a significant departure from his earlier remarks, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday credited the leaders of India and Pakistan for deciding to halt a military conflict that he said had the potential to escalate into a nuclear confrontation. Speaking after hosting Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir at the White House for a private lunch, Trump refrained, for the first time in weeks, from claiming personal credit for de-escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

"Two very smart people decided not to go to war"

While addressing the press in the Oval Office, Trump said, “I’m so happy that two smart people… two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war. That could have been a nuclear war. Those are two nuclear powers, big ones—and they decided.”

He added that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and General Munir had played key roles in stepping back from hostilities. “The reason I had [Munir] here… I want to thank him for not going into the war, ending the war. And I want to thank Prime Minister Modi too,” he said.

Trump also revealed that he and Modi had spoken recently, calling the Indian leader a “fantastic man,” and said the two countries were working on a trade agreement. “We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India,” he repeated in another interaction earlier that day, even as he avoided repeating his previous assertions about direct US mediation.

Modi-Trump conversation in Canada, not Washington

While Modi and Trump were expected to meet on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, their in-person meeting did not materialise as Trump left early. However, the two leaders held a 35-minute phone conversation before Modi departed for the final leg of his three-nation tour to Croatia.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a video briefing from Kananaskis, said Modi told Trump that no India-US trade deal or mediation proposal was ever discussed during India’s ongoing Operation Sindoor, a military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. Misri reiterated that India will never accept third-party mediation and that the decision to halt hostilities was made through existing military communication channels with Pakistan, at Islamabad’s request.

India rejects mediation; ceasefire was bilateral

Sources in New Delhi maintain that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached a mutual agreement to stop cross-border military action from May 10, after nearly four days of drone and missile strikes. Officials continue to assert that no third-party involvement took place during these decisions.

Misri said Trump was sympathetic to India's concerns and had expressed condolences over the Pahalgam attack during their call. Modi also clarified that India views terrorism as a direct act of war, not merely a proxy conflict.

Trump praises Munir's role, but insists on earlier involvement

Responding to questions about the significance of General Munir's White House visit, Trump described the Pakistani army chief as “extremely influential in stopping it [the conflict] from the Pakistan side,” and again referred to Modi’s role on the Indian side. “They were going at it, and they’re both nuclear countries. I got it stopped,” he said, returning to his earlier narrative.

However, he also voiced frustration that his role in stopping the conflict hadn't received media attention, saying: “I don’t think I had one story written about it. But the people know.”

Background: Operation Sindoor and the path to de-escalation

Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation marked a rare escalation involving drone and missile strikes by both sides.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to cease hostilities. Indian sources insist the de-escalation was negotiated directly between military officials of both countries, with no US mediation involved, despite Trump's repeated claims to the contrary in the days and weeks that followed.

