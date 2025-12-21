Two more arrested in mob lynching case of Hindu youth in Bangladesh, total raises to 12 Bangladesh authorities have arrested two more people, taking the total to 12, in connection with the mob lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das.

New Delhi:

The Law Enforcement agencies in Bangladesh stated that they have arrested two more individuals in connection with the mob lynching case of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das.

Following the two arrests, the total number of individuals being held rises to 12, The Daily Star newspaper reported, quoting police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sources.

Dipu Chandra Das was a 25-year-old garment factory worker and was lynched to death by a mob in Baluka in Mymensingh on Thursday. His body was subsequently set on fire over alleged blasphemy.

The Police had stated that Das was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree. The crowd then left the body on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and later set it on fire.

Police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for an autopsy.

Apu Chandra Das, the victim's brother, filed a case at Bhaluka Police Station on Friday, naming 140–150 unidentified individuals as accused.

It was initially alleged that Das had made a social media post that hurt religious sentiments. However, Md Samsuzzaman, Company Commander of RAB-14 in Mymensingh, told The Daily Star on Saturday that investigators found no evidence to support this claim.

He said neither local residents nor fellow workers at the garment factory could point to any social media activity or statements by the deceased that may have offended religious sentiments.

"Everyone is now saying they did not personally hear him say anything of that sort. No one has been found who claims to have heard or seen anything themselves that hurt religious feelings," Samsuzzaman said.

"When the situation became volatile, Das was forcibly pushed out of the factory to protect the factory," he said.

The interim government on Friday condemned the lynching, stating that there is no place for such violence in the new Bangladesh. "The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," it said in a statement.

Bangladesh’s Hindu population has faced a series of anti-minority incidents across the country following the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year