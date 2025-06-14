Two Minnesota lawmakers shot in suspected targeted attack, former speaker Melissa Hortman killed Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and Senator John Hoffman and his wife critically injured in a targeted, politically motivated shooting at their homes.

New Delhi:

A politically motivated shooting early Saturday morning has left former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband dead, while State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were critically injured. Officials confirmed that both attacks occurred at the lawmakers' residences in what is being described as a targeted assault.

Governor Tim Walz, in a statement, confirmed the attacks and condemned the violence, calling it a "deliberate and tragic assault on democratic representatives."

Suspect may have impersonated law enforcement

According to a source close to the investigation, authorities believe the assailant may have posed as a law enforcement officer to gain access to the lawmakers’ homes. The investigation is in its early stages, and officials are still trying to determine the motive behind the attacks.

Mayor Ryan Sabas of Champlin confirmed the victims' identities and said the community is reeling from the shocking violence. “This is a dark day for our state. These leaders dedicated their lives to public service,” he said.

Background of the victims

Melissa Hortman, a seasoned Democratic leader, served as the Speaker of the Minnesota House and was one of the state’s most influential lawmakers. A lawyer by profession, she was elected to the House in 2004 and leaves behind a husband and two children.

John Hoffman, first elected to the State Senate in 2012, is the founder of Hoffman Strategic Advisors and previously served as vice chair of the Anoka-Hennepin School Board. He and his wife were both shot during the attack and remain hospitalised.

Call for unity and action against political violence

The attack comes amid increasing reports of threats and intimidation against U.S. political figures. Gabrielle Giffords, former Congresswoman and survivor of a 2011 assassination attempt, issued a heartfelt statement: “An attack on lawmakers is an attack on American democracy itself.”

Her organization, GIFFORDS, which advocates for gun violence prevention, urged leaders across the country to speak out against rising political extremism.

Investigations ongoing

Law enforcement agencies, including federal authorities, are continuing their investigation into the shooting. The motive is believed to be politically driven, but no arrests have been announced yet.

