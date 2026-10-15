Two killed, six injured as Houthi forces attack Yemen's Al-Maashiq presidential palace in Aden

Aden (Yemen):

At least two killed and six others were injured as Houthi forces attacked Yemen's Al-Maashiq presidential palace in Aden. According to Al Arabiya, Minister of Youth Nayef Saleh al-Bakri said that all cabinet ministers in Aden were unharmed in the attack and asserted that members of the government would not leave the city following the incident.The attack from Houthi forces comes amid escalating hostilities between the Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia, with the Yemeni group claiming to have carried out strikes on Saudi energy infrastructure and an international airport a day earlier.

Houthi had targeted Saudi Aramco facilities

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree on Wednesday claimed that the group had targeted Saudi Aramco facilities and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

In a statement on X, Saree said the operation was carried out in response to what the group described as Saudi aggression against Yemen.The spokesperson further claimed that the strikes targeted Aramco facilities in the Eastern Province, the Ras Tanura refinery and King Khalid International Airport.

Attacks causes destruction and fires at targeted sites

Moreover, he alleged that the attacks caused destruction and fires at the targeted sites, however, these claims were not independently verified. Amid these developments, Saree warned that Houthi operations against Saudi territory would continue in the coming days, with airports and oil installations remaining potential targets. Moreover, he urged international shipping companies, civilians and workers at the targeted facilities to stay away from the sites, declaring them “legitimate targets” for the group's armed forces.

Meanwhile, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki urged civilians to leave the premises for their safety and shared an illustrative map of the site on X. The the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted two ballistic missiles directed towards Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia and neutralised three unmanned aerial vehicles north of Riyadh.

Houthis claim to have downed Saudi reconnaissance aircraft

The Houthis separately claimed to have downed a Saudi reconnaissance aircraft, however, these claims have not been independently verified. These latest developments have raised concerns over regional security, energy supplies and maritime trade routes, particularly the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a strategic passage for international shipping.

Yemen's conflict has intensified in 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and ousted the internationally recognised government, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of the government.

With inputs from ANI

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