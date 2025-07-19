Two Indians killed, one abducted in south-west Niger following terror attack on construction site This incident comes months after five Indian nationals were kidnapped in Niger following an attack by armed men in Sakoira. The five migrants were from Jharkhand's Giridih district and were working for an Indian firm for the Kandadji dam project.

At least two Indian migrant workers were killed, while another was abducted in West Africa's Niger following are terror attack in the country's south-west region on Tuesday, said the Indian Embassy in Niger.

In an 'X' post, the Embassy said that it is in touch with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those who were killed in the attack, while efforts are also being made to track the Indian national who has been abducted.

The Indian Embassy, however, didn't provide details about the nationals who were killed or the one who was abducted during the terror attack.

"In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger’s Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Mission in Niamey is in touch with local authorities to repatriate mortal remains and ensure safe release of the abducted Indian," the Embassy posted, urging all Indian nationals in Niger to remain vigilant.

Quoting local media reports, news agency PTI reported that the attack took place in Dosso, which is nearly 130 km away from the capital city of Niamey, after some unidentified gunmen stormed a construction site and attacked an army unit guarding the facilities.

Meanwhile, this incident comes months after five Indian nationals were kidnapped in Niger following an attack by armed men in Sakoira. The five migrants were from Jharkhand's Giridih district and were working for an Indian firm for the Kandadji dam project.

Later, the Jharkhand government said that it was working with the Centre to track the Indian nationals and ensure their safe return.

"According to the information, all the workers were working in the Telabari area, 25-30 km away from the company site. It was a complete military operation, in which 26 locals and 12 workers from other countries were involved. 12 people have also been reported dead in this incident," the Indian Embassy had said back then.