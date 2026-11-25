Riyadh:

Two Indians among 11 people were injured on Tuesday after Yemen's Houthi militia targeted a tower in the financial district of Saudi Arabia capital, Riyadh, authorities said. The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said that those injured included two Saudi citizens, two Indian nationals, three Nepalese and four Egyptians, it said.

According to the Saudi Arabia Civil Defence, 11 people were injured after the tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District came under what it described as a "terrorist attack" by Houthi militia.

It further said that the competent authorities responded promptly, activated all approved emergency protocols, and took the necessary steps to safeguard lives and property. "The Civil Defence responded to an incident in which one of the towers of the Financial Centre in the city of Riyadh was subjected to a terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in (11) injuries. They are: two citizens, two residents of Indian nationality, (3) residents of Nepalese nationality, and (4) residents of Egyptian nationality," the Saudi Civil Defence said.

Two Indians sustain injuries

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia also confirmed that two Indian nationals sustained injuries in the attack. The Embassy said further details are being ascertained and all possible assistance will be extended to the injured persons and their families.

"It is learnt that two Indian nationals have sustained injuries in the attack in Riyadh today. The Embassy is ascertaining further details. All possible assistance will be extended to the injured persons and their families," the Indian Embassy in Riyadh posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy also asked Indian nationals residing in the Gulf country to abide by local rules and regulations.

'Cowardly terrorist attack'

The Saudi-led coalition's official spokesperson also confirmed that a tower at the Financial Centre had been targeted, describing the incident as a "terrorist attack".

"One of the towers of the Financial Centre was targeted in a cowardly terrorist attack. The relevant authorities are conducting an on-site investigation into the incident," the spokesperson said in a post on X.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi authorities following allegations of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Governorate.

Earlier on November 19, Saudi Arabia confirmed that a Houthi attack damaged a tower in Riyadh's financial district, hours after a powerful explosion rocked the capital and reports emerged of damage to the city's tallest skyscraper, which houses the headquarters of the country's sovereign wealth fund.

In a statement posted on X, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence agency said the attack caused "material damage but no casualties". Although the agency did not identify the building, it released a photograph that appeared to show the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower, an 80-storey skyscraper and the tallest building in Riyadh.

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