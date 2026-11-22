Ottawa (Canada):

A 23-year-old Indian-origin man and his 24-year-old woman were shot dead in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Surrey, British Columbia, in what investigators suspect was a targeted attack linked to organised crime. The victims were identified as Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal, 23, and Sukhjeet Kaur, 24, both residents of the neighbouring township of Delta.

The shooting took place on the night of November 15. Both were rushed to hospital but later succumbed to their injuries, CBC News reported.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said at approximately 10:38 pm on November 15, Surrey Police Service (SPS) officers and BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS) staff responded to a parking lot in the area of 88 Avenue of 124 Street for a report of a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

"When first responders arrived on scene, attempts were made to resuscitate the male and female. Both victims were transported to the hospital where, a short time later, they were pronounced deceased," IHIT said in a statement.

Car fire linked to shooting

Investigators are also probing a possible link between the shooting and a vehicle that was set ablaze shortly afterwards. At around 10.51 pm, approximately 15 minutes after the shooting, emergency services received a report of a vehicle on fire in the 9700 block of Princess Drive.

CBC News quoted IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong as having said that police believe a nearby car fire reported at 10.51 pm is linked to the shooting. The burnt vehicle is believed to be the suspect vehicle, she added.

In a Wednesday statement, IHIT said it believes the shooting was targeted and linked to organised crime. "This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of two lives lost too soon," Fong said in the statement.

Two men injured in stabbing at gurdwara in Canada

Earlier in August, two men were injured at the Nanaksar Gurdwara temple in Canada's Edmonton after a man armed with a screwdriver entered the Sikh place of worship and interrupted morning prayers, police said. The incident took place at around 5 am at the sprawling Nanaksar Gurdwara complex in northeast Edmonton. A 27-year-old man was taken into custody following the stabbing, CBC News reported.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Acting Inspector Eric Stewart said during a news conference that police received a report of a man walking in traffic shortly before officers were called to the temple. The suspect then entered the gurdwara and attempted to access the prayer room before allegedly stabbing two men.

(With PTI inputs)

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