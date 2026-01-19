Two dead, 84 others hospitalised in factory explosion in China's Inner Mongolia region A rescue team was searching for the eight people who are missing, said a representative of the Baotou city's Information Office at a news conference on Monday morning. Baogang United Steel is a major state-owned company, according to state media.

Beijing:

At least two people died and 84 others were hospitalised in factory explosion in China's Inner Mongolia region. Chinese police detained those in charge of the steel factory on Sunday. Eight other people remain unaccounted for.

Pressurised storage tank exploded in factory

A pressurised storage tank designed to hold steam and high-temperature water exploded in the factory, Baotou city officials said Monday.

The blast was reported at a Baogang United Steel plant in the city of Baotou around 3 pm local time on Sunday and caused tremors in the surrounding areas.

8 people are still missing

A rescue team was searching for the eight people who are missing, said a representative of the Baotou city's Information Office at a news conference on Monday morning. Baogang United Steel is a major state-owned company, according to state media.