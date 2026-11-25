Mississippi (US):

Six people, including two children, are feared missing after a small aircraft crashed off Horn Island in Mississippi, prompting the US Coast Guard to launch a search and rescue operation.

US Coast Guard launches search

In a post on X, the US Coast Guard Heartland said its crews were searching for the crashed Cessna Centurion 210, which went down around two miles northeast of Horn Island. The Coast Guard said its watchstanders in Mobile received a report about the incident from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday.

"@USCG rescue crews are searching for a downed Cessna Centurion 210 aircraft with 6 people, 2 mi NE of Horn Island, Mississippi, after @USCG watchstanders in Mobile received a report from @FAANews, Tuesday," the Coast Guard said.

FAA spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that the aircraft crashed southwest of Pascagoula, Mississippi, at around 3.30 pm local time.

The number of people on board was not yet known, the spokesperson said, adding that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would investigate the incident. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide further updates.

However, local media reports cited by Fox News said the aircraft was carrying four adults and two children aged between eight and 12. The plane was reportedly descending at a rate of around 10,000 feet per minute before the crash.

The aircraft was en route from New Orleans Lakefront Airport to Page Field in Fort Myers, Florida, when it disappeared from FAA radar at around 3.45 pm local time.

Coast Guard locate pieces of wreckage

By around 5.40 pm, Coast Guard crews had located several pieces of wreckage, including the aircraft's cabin, a life raft and three life jackets. However, none of the passengers had been found by that time, WLOX reported.

A multi-agency search operation is underway, with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office assisting the Coast Guard, NBC News reported.

Rescue teams are focusing their search on an area approximately two nautical miles northeast of Horn Island, a barrier island along the Gulf Coast designated as a wilderness area and accessible only by private boat.

Meanwhile, the NTSB said it was aware of the crash and was gathering information about the incident. The agency will lead the investigation in coordination with the FAA to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Earlier on November 1, a business jet crashed into a residential neighbourhood in South Florida, killing all nine onboard. The jet plunged into the Cresthaven area of Palm Beach County around 12:50 PM before bursting into a massive fireball. The crash occurred around nine miles (14 km) from Mar-a-Lago, US President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach.

(With ANI inputs)

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