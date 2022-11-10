Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
  4. Twitter pauses new 'official' label hours after launch; Elon Musk responds 'I just killed it'

Twitter pauses new 'official' label hours after launch; Elon Musk responds 'I just killed it'

Twitter has killed the new grey 'official' badge soon after it was launched. The grey official badge appeared on many renowned profiles including that of PM Modi but the feature was later removed.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2022 8:49 IST
Tesla CEO and new Twiter boss Elon Musk
Image Source : AP Tesla CEO and new Twiter boss Elon Musk

Highlights

  • Twitter disabled new 'official' label on user profiles hours after it was launched
  • Elon Musk responded to a YouTuber's tweet saying 'I just killed it' - the new 'official' label
  • The 'official' label had appeared on many renowned personalities including PM Modi

Twitter update: The microblogging site new boss Elon Musk and now also the 'complaint hotline operator' dismantled the newly launched 'official' label feature soon after it was launched and appeared on various user profiles.

Elon Musk said, "I just killed it," while responding to renowned American YouTuber Marques Brownlee who mentioned the appearance of the new 'official' label mention on his profile but later said it was removed.

Marques Brownlee took to Twitter saying, "So now there are two verified checks. One that shows next to your profile in replies, in retweets, and everywhere else: It means you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber. The other one (“Official”) only shows up on certain profiles and on timeline…"

Billionaire Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has said that the company will do a lot of dumb things in the coming months.

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t," he tweeted.

