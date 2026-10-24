Three back-to-back earthquakes hit Vanuatu Islands near Australia; tsunami warning issued

Three back-to-back earthquakes rocked the Vanuatu Islands in South Pacific Ocean near Australia on early Saturday, which triggered panic among the locals and forced authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake of 7.2 magnitude occurred around 8.12 am (Indian Standard Time) around 200 kilometres from west of Sola, which is the capital village of Torba Province.

The second quake was reported within minutes and struck 197 kilometres northwest of Port Olry, a village on the Espiritu Santo Island in the Sanma Province. It was measured 6.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale. And in another 11 minutes following the second earthquake, another quake was reported near Port Olry.

The USGS said the third earthquake was recorded 170 kilometres of Port Olry and measured 6.3 magnitude. It was 10 kilometres deep and analysts have described it as a "shallow quake" that was felt across a wide area.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ USGS)Three back-to-back earthquakes hit the Vanuatu Islands near Australia on Saturday.

Tsunami warning issues, but no damages yet

The three back-to-back earthquakes forced authorities to issue a tsunami alert, as they continue monitoring the situation. But as of now, no damages to buildings and infrastructure or any kind of casualty has been reported, but locals have been advised to take precautions and follow the guidelines issued by authorities.

Vanuatu is prone to earthquakes as it lies on the New Hebrides Trench in the South Pacific Ocean. The Australian plate subducts beneath the Pacific plate on the New Hebrides Trench, which makes it one of the most geologically active and sensitive regions in the Pacific Ring of Fire.

As per GeoShake, which is an independent organisation that provides updates regarding earthquakes and tsunamis, over 70 quakes were recorded in Vanuatu in the past 30 days. It said the first earthquake that struck Vanuatu on Saturday morning was the "largest of 68 earthquakes recorded in the region over the past 30 days."

The last earthquake here was recorded just four days ago on October 20. It measured 6.3 magnitude and struck at a depth of 16 kilometers around 197 kilometres from the Port Olry. However, it did not cause any damages and no tsunami warning was issued.

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