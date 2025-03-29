Turkiye: Thousands of protesters gather in Istanbul to demand release of city's imprisoned mayor Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is considered a key rival of Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his arrest has sparked protests in the country, with his supporters demanding release from imprisonment.

A massive crowd of protesters gathered in Istanbul, demanding the release of the city's imprisoned mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The demonstration organised by Türkiye's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), which is the latest in the series of protests that resulted in hundreds of detentions, has turned up the pressure on the country's long-time leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Imamoglu, who is seen as a key rival to Erdogan, was arrested earlier this month on March 19 over 'corruption' and 'terrorism' charges.

Mayor's arrest sparks wide protests

While the government insists that the judiciary is independent and free of political interference as it justifies the mayor's detention, Imamoglu's arrest has sparked nationwide protests despite assembly bans, police crackdowns, and legal prosecution by authorities.

“They've detained hundreds of our children, thousands of our youths, arrested hundreds of them,” CHP leader Ozgur Ozel told protesters.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Thursday that nearly 1,900 people had been detained since March 19, and pro-government media reported on Friday that public prosecutors had requested up to three years imprisonment for 74 of the detainees. Police kept their distance at Saturday's rally, with no new arrests reported.

Opposition demands immediate release of Imamoglu

Ozel called for the immediate release of Imamoglu, as well as for other political prisoners, including Selahattin Demirtas, a former presidential candidate and founder of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM.

Last Sunday, hours after he had been formally arrested, Mayor Imamoglu won a symbolic primary to be the CHP's candidate in a presidential election currently scheduled for 2028 but which is likely to take place earlier. He has performed well in recent polls against Erdogan, and his election as mayor of Turkey's largest city in 2019 was a major blow to the president.

Other speakers at Saturday's rally included Dilek Imamoglu, the imprisoned mayor's wife, as well as Ankara Mayor Masur Yavas, another high-profile CHP figure.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Turkiye: Mass protests erupt in Istanbul after Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest amid political tensions | VIDEO