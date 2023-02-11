Saturday, February 11, 2023
     
  Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Over 24,000 killed, UNHCR says, '5.3 million Syrians may be homeless'
Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Over 24,000 killed, UNHCR says, '5.3 million Syrians may be homeless'

Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE UPDATES: As many as 5.3 million people in Syria may have been left homeless by the earthquake," the Syria representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Sivanka Dhanapala, said.

Updated on: February 11, 2023 7:36 IST
Turkey Syria earthquake live updates, Turkey Syria earthquake updates, Turkey Syria news, Turkey Syr
Rescue teams pull out a person from the debris of collapsed buildings in Hatay, southern Turkey.

Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE UPDATES: Rescuers pulled out children from the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake as the toll crossed 24,000, reported The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH). The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 24,000 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it hit. The stench of death hung over Turkey's eastern city of Kahramanmaras- the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. It is located in a remote region filled with people already displaced by war, reported France24. Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake. Erdogan on Friday visited Turkey's Adiyaman province, where he acknowledged the government's response was not as fast as it could have been. "Although we have the largest search and rescue team in the world right now, it is a reality that search efforts are not as fast as we wanted them to be," he said. Erdogan is standing for re-election in a vote scheduled for May 14 and his opponents have seized upon the issue to attack him. The election may now be postponed due to the disaster.

Live updates :Turkey-Syria earthquake

  Feb 11, 2023 7:36 AM (IST)

    India sends 841 cartons of medicines, diagnostic kits to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

    Under Operation Dost, India sent 841 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools, and diagnostics to quake-hit Turkey and Syria, according to official sources on Friday. The official sources told media that India had dispatched 841 cartons of medicine, protection safety tools, and diagnostics with a weight of 6.19 tons have been sent to Turkey and Syria.

  Feb 11, 2023 6:53 AM (IST)

    Rescuers push to find survivors of 'disaster of the century'

    Rescue workers made a final push to find survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that rendered many communities unrecognizable to their inhabitants and led the Turkish president to declare it “the disaster of the century.” The death toll topped 24,000. The earthquake affected an area that is home to 13.5 million people in Turkey and an unknown number in Syria and stretches farther than the distance from London to Paris or Boston to Philadelphia. Even with an army of people taking part in the rescue effort, crews had to pick and choose where to help.

     

  Feb 11, 2023 6:52 AM (IST)

    5.3 Million may be homeless in Syria after devastating earthquake: UNHCR

    As many as 5.3 million people in Syria may have been left homeless by the earthquake," the Syria representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Sivanka Dhanapala, told a press briefing. "We are also leading in the protection sector here. Throughout Syria, we have a network of community centres, satellite centres, outreach volunteers, and this helps us reach vulnerable populations. We've set up hotlines for all sorts of protection-related issues, which we use," he added. Roads have been damaged due to earthquake and that is hampering humanitarian access to the affected people. He said the UN estimated that 5.37 million people affected by the quake would need shelter assistance across the country. The UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has been rushing aid to the badly impacted parts of the country. The agency's key focus is on shelter and relief items, ensuring that collective centers the displaced have gone to have adequate facilities, as well as tents, plastic sheeting, thermal blankets, sleeping mats, winter clothing and so on. He pointed out that the most vulnerable among the affected are the elderly, those with disabilities, and some children who've been separated from their parents.

     

  Feb 11, 2023 6:50 AM (IST)

    Syria says United States claims to waive sanctions for earthquake relief misleading

    The US' latest move to ease the sanctions imposed on Syria to support earthquake relief efforts is "misleading and aims to give a false humanitarian impression," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. On Thursday, the US Treasury Department issued a so-called six-month sanctions exemption for Syria-bound humanitarian aid, saying the US sanctions in Syria "will not stand in the way" of live-saving efforts. The Syrian Ministry responded in the statement on Friday that the US' decision "stipulates alleged exemptions for humanitarian purposes, and the facts on the ground proved its falsehood". The US' coercive measures and US' policies have deprived the Syrian people of their natural wealth, it added, urging the US to end immediately, without hesitation, conditions or exceptions, the sanctions and to stop its cruel practices and violations of international law and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, Xinhua news agency reported. The Syrian government has repeatedly said that the sanctions were unjust and targeted the livelihoods and the well-being of the Syrian people, particularly after the earthquake that hit the country on Monday. According to figures released by the Syrian Health Ministry on Friday, Syria's death toll from the Monday earthquakes rose to 1,387 and the injuries to 2,326. Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said that the earthquake in Syrian government and rebel-held areas had killed 4,500 people.

  Feb 11, 2023 6:49 AM (IST)

    Authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake: Prez Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake. Erdogan on Friday visited Turkey's Adiyaman province, where he acknowledged the government's response was not as fast as it could have been. "Although we have the largest search and rescue team in the world right now, it is a reality that search efforts are not as fast as we wanted them to be," he said. Erdogan is standing for re-election in a vote scheduled for May 14 and his opponents have seized upon the issue to attack him. The election may now be postponed due to the disaster.

  Feb 11, 2023 6:48 AM (IST)

    Death toll surpasses 24,000 in Turkey-Syria earthquake

    Rescuers pulled out children from the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake as the toll crossed 24,000, reported The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH). The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 24,000 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it hit. The stench of death hung over Turkey's eastern city of Kahramanmaras- the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. It is located in a remote region filled with people already displaced by war, reported France24. 

