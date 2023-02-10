Friday, February 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Death toll surpasses 21,000, World Bank announces $1.78 billion for help
Live now

Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Death toll surpasses 21,000, World Bank announces $1.78 billion for help

Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: A three-month state of emergency to speed up rescue and aid efforts in Turkey's earthquake-hit provinces came into effect on Thursday after the approval of lawmakers, Anadolu Agency reported.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Ankara (Turkey) Updated on: February 10, 2023 7:33 IST
Turkey Syria earthquake live updates, Turkey Syria earthquake updates, Turkey Syria news, Turkey Syr
Image Source : AP (FILE). Emergency workers and medics rescue a woman out of the debris of a collapsed building in Elbistan Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey.

Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE UPDATES: The death toll from the earthquakes that jolted Turkey and Syria has above 21,000, CNN reported citing authorities. The total number of injured people in Syria and Turkey has reached 75,592.The death toll in Turkey has risen to at least 17,406. A total of 70,347 people have been injured due to the earthquake, CNN cited Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. The total number of deaths in Syria rose to at least 3,377, including 2,030 in rebel-held areas and 1,347 in government-controlled regions of Syria, CNN reported citing the figures from the White Helmets and Syrian state media.The total number of injured people in Syria has reached 5,245, with 2,295 in government-controlled and 2,950 in rebel-held regions.A three-month state of emergency to speed up rescue and aid efforts in Turkey's earthquake-hit provinces came into effect on Thursday after the approval of lawmakers, Anadolu Agency reported. On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the three-month state of emergency to speed up search and rescue efforts in the quake-hit provinces, as per the news report.

Latest World News

Live updates :Turkey-Syria earthquake

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 10, 2023 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    5th batch of Iran's humanitarian aid arrives in Damascus: Embassy

    Iran's fifth batch of humanitarian aid arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus, said the Iranian embassy in Syria. The delivered batch includes 45 tons of blankets, carpets, tents, and foodstuff, the embassy added in a post on its Twitter account on Thursday. Iran has also sent rescue teams to the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported. On Wednesday, Esmaeil Qa'ani, Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, visited the quake-hit Syrian city of Aleppo and expressed sympathy and support for its people. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday called on other countries to pressure the US into lifting the sanctions on Syria and the siege of the country to enable the delivery of international aid to the quake-hit Syrian regions, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency. The massive earthquakes on Monday and their aftershocks have so far killed more than 17,000 people in Turkey and Syria, injuring tens of thousands.

  • Feb 10, 2023 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus departs for earthquake-hit Syria

    World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has departed for Syria after the devastating earthquakes on Monday that claimed over 21,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.Taking to his official Twitter handle, he informed about his visit and stated that WHO has been supporting essential health care in earthquake-affected regions.

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted, "On my way to #Syria, where @WHO is supporting essential health care in the areas affected by the recent earthquake, building on our long-standing work across the country.Earlier on February 8, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a meeting with Syria's permanent representative to the UN office at Geneva to discuss the immediate health needs of people impacted by the earthquake and essential care for all the people of Syria suffering due to the conflict.He tweeted, "Met #Syria Ambassador Haydar Ali Ahmad to discuss the immediate health needs of people affected by the earthquake, as well as essential care for all Syrians suffering due to the prolonged conflict. I reassured him of @WHO's support for all people in Syria."

     

  • Feb 10, 2023 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Proud of you NDRF: Amit Shah hails rescue team for saving 6-year-old girl in quake-hit Turkey

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the National Defence Response Force for rescuing a minor girl's life in earthquake-hit Turkey, saying that the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to making NDRF the world's leading disaster response Force.Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Turkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world's leading disaster response force. #OperationDost." Under 'Operation Dost' India had sent six planes carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts to Turkey and Syria.Following the deadly earthquakes on February 6, the death toll in Turkey and adjoining Syria have surpassed 17,500 lives in both countries.In a press release, NDRF said that their team in a joint operation with AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) of Turkey on Thursday pulled out a 6-year-old girl alive from the rubble of a collapsed structure in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province."NDRF rescuers have also retrieved 08 dead bodies from the debris till now. The rescue operation is continuing since 7th Feb by NDRF in the affected areas. The rescue operation and logistics involved are being monitored closely by the DG NDRF in Delhi," NDRF said in a release.

  • Feb 10, 2023 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    World Bank announces $1.78 billion in initial assistance to help relief, recovery efforts

     

  • Feb 10, 2023 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    3-month state of emergency came into effect in Turkey

    A three-month state of emergency to speed up rescue and aid efforts in Turkey's earthquake-hit provinces came into effect on Thursday after the approval of lawmakers, Anadolu Agency reported. On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the three-month state of emergency to speed up search and rescue efforts in the quake-hit provinces, as per the news report.

     

     

     

  • Feb 10, 2023 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    US announces USD 85 million humanitarian aid for earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria

    The United States announced providing USD 85 million humanitarian assistance to those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement.   The new aid announced by the US is supporting USAID humanitarian partners to deliver aid to people in Turkey and Syria after two earthquakes jolted the two nations on Monday.

  • Feb 10, 2023 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Death toll surpasses 21,000 in Turkey-Syria earthquake

    The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has risen to 8,764, according to officials, reported CNN. At least 6,234 people have died in Turkey, while at least 2,530 have been killed in Syria.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News