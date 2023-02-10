Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Death toll surpasses 21,000, World Bank announces $1.78 billion for help

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has departed for Syria after the devastating earthquakes on Monday that claimed over 21,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.Taking to his official Twitter handle, he informed about his visit and stated that WHO has been supporting essential health care in earthquake-affected regions.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted, "On my way to #Syria, where @WHO is supporting essential health care in the areas affected by the recent earthquake, building on our long-standing work across the country.Earlier on February 8, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a meeting with Syria's permanent representative to the UN office at Geneva to discuss the immediate health needs of people impacted by the earthquake and essential care for all the people of Syria suffering due to the conflict.He tweeted, "Met #Syria Ambassador Haydar Ali Ahmad to discuss the immediate health needs of people affected by the earthquake, as well as essential care for all Syrians suffering due to the prolonged conflict. I reassured him of @WHO's support for all people in Syria."