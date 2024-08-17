WATCH: Turkish lawmakers engage in fistfight over debate on jailed opposition lawmaker

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Turkish lawmakers engaged in a brawl in the Parliament on Friday.

Ankara: A violent fistfight broke out in the Turkish Parliament on Friday during a fiery debate over an opposition lawmaker jailed on what are considered as politically-motivated charges. Opposition candidate Ahmed Sik was seen being attacked by members of the ruling AKP Party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after calling for his colleague Can Atalay, jailed on charges of organising anti-government protests, to be admitted to the Assembly.

Sik, who called the ruling party a "terrorist organisation" was punched by one of the AKP lawmakers, and dozens of MPs joined the scuffle, some trying to hold back others. In the brawl, a female lawmaker was struck, leaving drops of blood on the white steps of the speaker's podium. Another opposition member was also reportedly injured.

Atalay was sentenced to 18 years in 2022 after being accused of trying to overthrow the government by allegedly organising the nationwide Gezi Park protests in 2013 with philanthropist Osman Kavala, also now jailed, and six others. All deny the charges. Despite his imprisonment, Atalay was elected to parliament in May last year to represent the Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP).

What happened in the Parliament?

The Parliament stripped Atalay of his seat, but the Constitutional Court of Turkey declared his exclusion null and void on August 1. In a speech to AKP lawmakers on Friday, Sik said, "We're not surprised that you call Can Atalay a terrorist, just as you do everyone who does not side with you... But the biggest terrorists are the ones sitting in these seats."

The deputy parliament speaker declared a recess after the fistfight. After a break of more than three hours, the session re-convened and was chaired by the Parliament Speaker. In a vote, the Parliament reprimanded TIP's Sik for his statements against the AKP and AKP's Alpay Ozalan was also reprimanded for his physical assault on Sik.

“It is a shameful situation,” said Ozgur Ozel, who heads the largest opposition party. “Instead of words flying in the air, fists are flying, there is blood on the ground. They are hitting women.” Pro Kurdish DEM Party group chairwoman Gulistan Kocyigit, who was also punched, said the ruling party was trying to silence the opposition by using violence.

Can Atalay's attempts to enter parliament

The TIP also called for Atalay's release from prison. Notably, Atalay has been fighting to take his seat in parliament since he was elected as an MP, as it comes with immunity from prosecution and would see him released from Marmara prison. He has said he would return to prison once his term ends.

Although he has achieved successful rulings from the Constitutional Court, these have been ignored by lower courts, sparking a judicial crisis and enflaming a sense of injustice among his supporters. The conviction of Atalay and seven other defendants in the Gezi Park case led to widespread criticism from human rights groups and lawyers.

The Gezi Park protests began in the summer of 2013 with an environmental camp to stop the development of a central Istanbul park. The discontent soon spread to other cities as people protested against Erdogan's increasingly authoritarian rule.

