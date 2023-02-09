Operation Dost: Indian team rescues 6-year-old from under debris in quake-hit Turkey | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @PIBHOMEAFFAIRS India's NDRF rescues 6-year-old girl from rubble in Turkey

Turkey earthquake: India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed in Turkey for relief operations on Thursday successfully rescued a 6-year-old from under the debris of destroyed buildings in the Gaziantep region.

"Standing with Turkey in this natural calamity. India's @NDRFHQ is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero. Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6 year old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today. #OperationDost," MEA said sharing the video of the moment when the child was rescued.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Turkey, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM Modi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world's leading disaster response force. #OperationDost."

While being rescued, the child was covered in a blanket with a support device around her neck.

As part of relief operations, six Indian teams have been sent to disaster-hit country with medical equipment and essentials.

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria have crossed 20,000 mark.

ALSO READ | Chinese spy balloon was capable of collecting communications signals, flown over more than 40 countries: US

ALSO READ | Operation Dost: Indian Army's field hospital starts functioning in Turkey

Latest World News