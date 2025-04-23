Strong earthquake of 6.02 magnitude strikes Turkey's Istanbul: German Research Centre for Geosciences Strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes Turkey's Istanbul. The earthquake was centered in the Sea of Marmara off Istanbul.

Strong earthquake of 6.02 magnitude struck Turkey's Istanbul on Wednesday, according to German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). It was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ added. The earthquake was centred in the Sea of Marmara off Istanbul. As per the latest information, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to Turkey's AFAD disaster agency, it was one of the strongest earthquakes to strike the city with a population of 16 million in recent years. The AFAD said that the earthquake struck at 12:49 (0949 GMT) in the Silivri area, approximately 80 km (50 miles) to the west of Istanbul. The epicentre was at a depth of 6.92 km (4.3 miles), according to AFAD.

According to media reports, Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that disaster and emergency management teams have initiated the process to assess the impact of the quakes.