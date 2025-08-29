Turkey cuts all ties with Israel amid Gaza conflict, shuts airspace and ports Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that Israel’s military operations could set the entire Middle East ablaze if not stopped. He called on the international community to take decisive action against Israel and urged global powers to cease their support for its policies.

Ankara (Turkey):

Turkey has decisively cut all trade relations with Israel and closed its airspace to Israeli flights, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced during a special session of the Turkish parliament on Friday. Turkish ships are barred from docking at Israeli ports, and Israeli vessels are prohibited from entering Turkish ports. This move marks a significant escalation in Ankara’s response to the ongoing war in Gaza, reflecting its strong condemnation of Israel’s military actions.

Accusations of genocide and regional security concerns

Fidan accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza over the past two years, disregarding basic humanitarian principles despite global scrutiny. Highlighting the potential for broader destabilisation, he warned that Israel’s continued military operations could escalate conflicts throughout the Middle East. Turkey’s government called for international action against Israel and urged world powers to cease support for Israeli policies.

Historical context and economic impact

Turkey and Israel, previously strong trading partners with relations dating back to 1949, saw a trade volume of around $7 billion in 2023 before tensions soured. Ankara had already cut direct trade ties in May 2024 over the Gaza war, demanding a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid for Gaza. The closure of airspace and ports will further disrupt Israeli logistics and commerce, as Turkish airspace is a key route for flights to several neighbouring countries, potentially increasing travel times significantly.

Turkey’s bold stance dramatically intensifies diplomatic tensions with Israel, signalling Ankara’s broader regional security concerns and aligning with its vocal criticism of Israel’s Gaza policies amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.