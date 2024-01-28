Turkey: Two masked gunmen kill 52-year-old man in Istanbul Catholic church I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Turkish police stand guard outside the Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul

Istanbul: Two masked gunmen shot one person dead during Sunday service at a church in Istanbul, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that authorities were working to capture the assailants.

"52-year-old citizen, born in 1972 lost his life. Two masked gunmen had attacked. Our police and prosecutors investigating the case. That is all I can tell you now. (reporter asking about wounded people) No there is no wound," Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said.

Yerlikaya, who condemned the attack, said it took place around 0840 GMT at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in the Sariyer district.

"C.T., who was among those participating in the service, was the target of a gun attack by two masked individuals and sadly lost his life," the minister said on social media platform X, referring to the initials of the victim.

Turkish officials tend to not use the full names of victims or perpetrators of attacks.

It was not immediately clear why the victim was targeted. Footage from the church showed several police cars and an ambulance outside the building.

