Thursday, June 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Four dead in shooting at Tulsa medical building in US' Oklahoma

Four dead in shooting at Tulsa medical building in US' Oklahoma

The shooting comes eight days after an 18-year-old gunman armed with an automatic rifle burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 children.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2022 7:09 IST
Tulsa medical building shooting
Image Source : AP

Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Highlights

  • The police said the shooter was also dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound
  • It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault
  • The unidentified gunman fired both a handgun and a rifle during the attack

At least four people were killed after an incident of shooting was reported from a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus in United States' Oklahoma on Wednesday (local time). The police said the shooter was also dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault. However, the unidentified gunman fired both a handgun and a rifle during the attack, police said.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post. 

“We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties," they added. 

The police described the situation at the medical complex as a “catastrophic scene.”

The shooting comes eight days after an 18-year-old gunman armed with an automatic rifle burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 children and two teachers before being fatally shot himself. 

Before that, a shooting incident was reported at a Buffalo supermarket by a white man, who is accused of killing 10 black people in a racist attack. 

The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Elderly woman killed, 2 injured in shooting at university campus in Louisiana

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News