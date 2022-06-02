Four dead in shooting at Tulsa medical building in US' Oklahoma

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Highlights The police said the shooter was also dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault

The unidentified gunman fired both a handgun and a rifle during the attack

At least four people were killed after an incident of shooting was reported from a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus in United States' Oklahoma on Wednesday (local time). The police said the shooter was also dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault. However, the unidentified gunman fired both a handgun and a rifle during the attack, police said.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post.

“We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties," they added.

The police described the situation at the medical complex as a “catastrophic scene.”

The shooting comes eight days after an 18-year-old gunman armed with an automatic rifle burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 children and two teachers before being fatally shot himself.

Before that, a shooting incident was reported at a Buffalo supermarket by a white man, who is accused of killing 10 black people in a racist attack.

The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Elderly woman killed, 2 injured in shooting at university campus in Louisiana

Latest World News