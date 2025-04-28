Trump's first 100 Days: A radical redefinition of American power at home and abroad In just 100 days, President Trump's second term has unleashed sweeping domestic and global upheaval, marking a more radical and confrontational shift in U.S. policy and power.

New Delhi:

President Donald Trump's dramatic return to the White House has upended both domestic and global norms in just his first 100 days in office. With sweeping executive actions, aggressive foreign policy decisions, and a sharp ideological shift, the second Trump administration is rapidly reshaping America's role in the world—and testing the limits of presidential power at home.

From economic shockwaves triggered by global tariffs to hardline immigration enforcement and an all-out assault on diversity initiatives, the pace and scale of change have drawn both admiration from supporters and alarm from critics.

A more radical 'America first' agenda

Trump’s second-term iteration of “America First” is bolder, more disruptive, and far more confrontational than during his first stint in office. The White House has imposed broad tariffs on over two dozen nations, drastically cut foreign aid, and openly questioned the value of decades-old alliances like NATO.

“Trump is much more radical now than he was eight years ago,” said Elliott Abrams, a Republican foreign policy veteran. “I have been surprised.”

Defending his policies, Trump argues that it is necessary to correct years of "exploitation" by allies and unfair trade partners. His aides claim that the president is reasserting U.S. strength and leadership after what they call the “feckless” diplomacy of Joe Biden’s administration.

Major moves and global shockwaves

Tariff turmoil

The most impactful economic decision so far has been the imposition of sweeping tariffs. Branded as “Liberation Day,” the policy sent shockwaves through global markets. The S&P 500 plunged, the dollar weakened, and global growth projections were revised downward. While Trump says the move protects American industry, economists warn it may trigger a global recession.

Ukraine and Russia

In a stark departure from past U.S. policy, Trump has pushed for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia that critics say would reward Moscow's territorial aggression. A fiery exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February drew global attention and highlighted America’s shifting stance.

Strained alliances and outlandish proposals

Trump has continued to denounce NATO allies as “freeloaders,” prompting European nations to bolster their military capacities and consider a more independent defense strategy. He’s also reignited bizarre proposals—like acquiring Greenland, retaking the Panama Canal, annexing Canada as the 51st state, and converting Gaza into a resort zone—raising concerns among global leaders.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called Trump’s Greenland comments “a threat to the world order we built together.”

Allies rethink their ties

The unpredictability of Trump’s foreign policy has forced many allies to reconsider their relationships with Washington.

Europe: France, Germany, and other European nations are exploring retaliatory trade measures and defence independence.

France, Germany, and other European nations are exploring retaliatory trade measures and defence independence. Canada: Facing growing anti-U.S. sentiment domestically, Canada is pivoting toward deeper economic ties with Europe and Asia.

Facing growing anti-U.S. sentiment domestically, Canada is pivoting toward deeper economic ties with Europe and Asia. South Korea & Japan: Both are rattled by threats of troop withdrawals and tariffs. South Korea is even weighing nuclear deterrence options.

Both are rattled by threats of troop withdrawals and tariffs. South Korea is even weighing nuclear deterrence options. China: As the U.S. retreats from traditional diplomatic roles, China is filling the void—strengthening ties with Europe and presenting itself as a global stabilizer.

Aggressive domestic reforms and controversies

Expansion of executive power

Just 20 days into his second term, Vice President JD Vance ignited a constitutional debate by declaring, “Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.” This statement mirrored the administration’s effort to bypass Congress and sideline the judiciary in a bid to consolidate executive control. Though courts have blocked over 100 such attempts, Trump’s team remains defiant.

Musk and chainsaw approach to government

At a Conservative Political Action Conference, Elon Musk—now leading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DoGE)—brandished a golden chainsaw as a symbol of bureaucratic reduction. Under his leadership, agencies like USAID have been shuttered, and the Department of Education is under threat.

Though popular among fiscal conservatives, these cuts have sparked outrage, particularly from citizens dependent on programs like Social Security and veterans’ benefits.

Immigration crackdown intensifies

Trump’s administration has doubled down on immigration enforcement. Hundreds of Venezuelans accused of gang affiliation were deported to El Salvador’s CECOT prison without due process. The president has also cracked down on student protesters, detaining even some permanent residents involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

While illegal border crossings are at a four-year low, civil rights groups warn of due process violations and the deportation of individuals not convicted of any crimes.

A war on U.S. institutions

Universities and media under fire

Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration after federal research funds were frozen, allegedly due to its handling of campus protests. Columbia University, under pressure, has already agreed to adjust its policies.

In the media sphere, Trump has used defamation lawsuits and federal contract threats to exert pressure. ABC News and CBS have entered settlement talks to avoid costly legal battles. Meanwhile, The Associated Press faces exclusion from presidential coverage for resisting Trump’s push to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

Targeting DEI initiatives

Following a deadly aircraft collision, Trump blamed the FAA’s diversity hiring, launching a sweeping attack on all DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs. Federal agencies were ordered to eliminate DEI, and major corporations are now under federal scrutiny.

While some voters support the crackdown, unintended consequences have emerged—such as Arlington National Cemetery erasing records of Black and female service members, and military documents nearly excluding references to the “Enola Gay” due to word sensitivity.

A divided legacy takes shape

Trump's early actions are seen by his base as a fulfillment of campaign promises and a restoration of American dominance. But critics—both domestic and international—see signs of democratic backsliding, economic instability, and frayed alliances.

Some executive actions may be reversed by future administrations, particularly those lacking congressional support. Others, especially those altering institutions and foreign relations may leave lasting impacts.

With congressional midterms on the horizon and court battles mounting, the durability of Trump’s agenda remains uncertain. As Aaron David Miller of the Carnegie Endowment puts it: "What's happening is not yet beyond the point of no return. But the damage to America’s credibility and alliances is real — and mounting."

Looking forward: A test of endurance

While Trump has shown some flexibility—delaying or modifying tariff schedules—his overall tone and strategy remain aggressive. His second term represents a deeper ideological shift in American governance, one that could reshape not only the nation, but the international system built over the past 80 years.

Whether the world can withstand another four years of Trumpism, and whether American institutions can adapt or resist, remains an open—and pressing—question.