Trump, Zelenskyy get into heated argument in Oval Office: 'You are in no position to dictate' | Watch

A verbal clash broke out between Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Zelensky today at the oval office. In a loud and stern voice, President Trump told Zelenskyy that you "either make a deal or we are out". Minutes into the meeting, Trump lashed out at Zelenskyy and said, "You are in big trouble...you are not winning this." US Vice President JD Vance told Zelenskyy that "diplomacy was needed" to end the war.

Heated argument between Trump, Zelensky and Vance

US Vice President JD Vance told President Zelenskyy that "diplomacy was needed" to end the war, but Mr Zelenskyy hit back saying "what kind of diplomacy?" Mr Vance then accused him of being "disrespectful" in the president's office. Zelenskyy told Vance not to "talk loudly".

The last 10 minutes of the nearly 45-minute engagement devolved into a tense back and forth between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelenskyy — who had urged scepticism about Russia's commitment to diplomacy, citing Moscow's years of broken commitments on the global stage.

It began with Vance telling Zelenskyy, “Mr President, with respect. I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.” Zelensky tried to object, prompting Trump to raise his voice and say, “You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump said.

