Trump warns pregnant women on Tylenol use, issues advisory on Hepatitis and Chicken Pox vaccines

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has once again voiced his concerns over the use of Tylenol medicine by pregnant women. In a post on his social media platform, Trump warned expectant mothers to avoid using the drug unless it is "absolutely necessary." He extended the advice to young children as well, saying the pain reliever should not be given for “virtually any reason.”

Trump also commented on childhood vaccines and urged parents to separate the MMR vaccine — which protects against measles, mumps and rubella — into three individual injections. He made a similar suggestion for the chickenpox vaccine.

Besides, the US President advised that children should not receive the Hepatitis B vaccine before the age of 12, though he did not provide medical justification for the recommendation.

“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS!” Trump posted on Truth social.

Trump links Tylenol use with Autism

On Monday, Trump claimed that the US Food and Drug Administration would inform doctors that using Tylenol during pregnancy is linked to a “very increased risk of autism,” even though decades of research have found it to be safe.

“They are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary,” he said.

Trump made these claims while speaking from the White House. He was flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Trump’s administration also announced the launch of an approval process for the drug leucovorin as a possible treatment for autism, even though current evidence supporting its effectiveness remains limited.

What is Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how a person communicates, interacts and experiences the world. It often includes differences in social skills, repetitive behaviors and sensory sensitivities. Autism varies widely in its presentation and is often referred to as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)