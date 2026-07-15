Trump warns Iran of power plant, bridge strikes if no deal, says 'You're not going to have anybody left'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) issued one of his strongest warnings to Iran, saying American forces would begin targeting the country's power plants and bridges from next week if Tehran refuses to return to the negotiating table. He also warned that Iran would not "have anybody left" if it failed to strike a deal with Washington.

The remarks came during an interview with Fox News as the United States continued its military campaign against Iran for the fourth consecutive day following the collapse of efforts aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia.

Trump outlines next phase of US military campaign

Speaking about the future course of the conflict, Trump said Washington was prepared to intensify its military operations unless Iran agreed to negotiate. "We are going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We are going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We are going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate," Trump told Fox News.

US says military pressure will continue

When asked how long the military campaign would continue, Trump made it clear there was no fixed timeline, suggesting the strikes would go on until he decided otherwise. The US President also did not rule out the possibility of deploying American ground forces in Iran, although he suggested that other options remained preferable. "Sometimes you need a ground campaign, but we have other people that will do the ground campaign for us," Trump added.

Trump issues fresh warning to Tehran

Trump repeated his call for Iran to accept a deal with Washington, warning of severe consequences if it refused. "You better make a deal," Trump said, adding, "You are not going to have anybody left."

The US President also claimed American forces were taking precautions to avoid civilian casualties during the ongoing operations. "We are being very careful with the civilian population," Trump said, before reiterating, "But I said, you better make a deal. You are not going to have anything left."

According to Trump, the latest communication between US and Iranian representatives had taken place "about an hour ago." When asked whether he expected Tehran to accept Washington's proposal, Trump replied, "They should. I don't know if they will or not."

Diplomatic contacts continue despite military escalation

Even as military operations continue, diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran remain open. According to CNN, officials from both countries are still in contact. However, the Trump administration has maintained that meaningful negotiations cannot proceed as long as Iran continues to restrict maritime traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

US naval blockade resumes

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Central Command announced that it had resumed its naval blockade targeting vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The move came only hours after what the military described as an additional round of strikes against Iran, signalling that Washington is continuing to increase military pressure as tensions across West Asia deepen.

Why the Strait of Hormuz remains critical

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically significant maritime chokepoints, carrying a substantial share of global oil shipments. Any disruption to commercial shipping through the waterway has the potential to impact international energy markets and raise geopolitical tensions well beyond the region. The Trump administration has repeatedly linked the future of negotiations with Iran to freedom of navigation through the Strait, making the issue central to both the ongoing military confrontation and diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: Trump reverses 20% fee on ships transiting Hormuz, replaces it with Gulf investments in US; what it means