Trump vows steep tariff hike on India, says it is 'profiting from Russian oil' despite Ukraine war US President Donald Trump has announced that he will "substantially" raise tariffs on Indian exports, accusing India of profiting from discounted Russian oil despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump alleged that India is reselling Russian oil on the open market for profit and criticized its militar

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would “substantially” raise tariffs on Indian exports to the United States, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil and alleged reselling of it at a profit on the global market.

In a post on social media, Trump accused India of making big gains from discounted Russian crude while disregarding the ongoing war in Ukraine. “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the open market for big profits,” he wrote. “They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian war machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the USA.”

White House confirms new 25% tariff; cites trade deficit

The White House confirmed that Trump had signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on Indian goods, as part of a broader set of duties on exports from various countries. The move comes amid Trump’s criticism of what he calls India’s “massive” trade surplus with the US and “obnoxious” non-tariff trade barriers.

“India is our friend, but we’ve done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world,” Trump said last week. “They also have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country.”

Slams India-Russia ties, defence and energy purchases

Trump also reiterated his criticism of India's longstanding defence and energy ties with Russia. “They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia and are Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China — all things not good, especially at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine,” he said.

Last week, Trump had also remarked that India and Russia could “take their dead economies down together”, prompting a sharp rebuttal from New Delhi, which described India as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

(With inputs from PTI)