Trump under fire for mixed messages on suspect in Brown University shooting, netizens call him 'ill-informed' Brown University Shooting: US President Donald Trump’s statements have sparked online confusion, backlash and online mockery.

New Delhi:

Even as authorities rushed to respond to a deadly shooting at Brown University, much of social media’s attention turned to US President Donald Trump and not for reasons he would have hoped. Online users accused the president of adding to confusion after he posted contradictory updates about whether a suspect had been caught, triggering sharp reactions and ridicule across platforms.

“Trump is ill-informed. This is dangerous,” one user wrote, while another bluntly commented, “He’s so dumb.” Others questioned why the president appeared to contradict official police information in real time.

What did Trump post?

Shortly after news broke of the shooting at Brown University’s Providence campus on Saturday, December 13, Trump took to Truth Social claiming the suspect was already in custody. “I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody,” he wrote.

However, the message was quickly followed by another post that appeared to reverse the claim. “The Brown University Police reversed their previous statement The suspect is NOT in custody,” Trump wrote soon after.

Netizens react

The back-to-back posts set off a wave of online debate. Critics argued that Brown University police had never confirmed a suspect was in custody in the first place, suggesting the initial claim came only from the president.

“Brown has not reversed any statement. They never said a shooter was in custody. Only the President did,” one user pointed out. Others came to Trump’s defence, saying he corrected the information as soon as authorities clarified the situation.

“He issued a retraction immediately,” one user wrote, while another urged critics to “read the next post” before accusing him of spreading misinformation.

What is the police saying about the suspect

Providence Police later clarified that officers had briefly detained a person of interest, but the individual was soon ruled out. The person was initially “thought to be involved” but was “later determined to have no involvement” in the shooting, officials said.

Tim O’Hara, deputy chief of Providence Police, said the suspect is believed to be a man dressed entirely in black. Officers conducted an extensive search of the Barus & Holley Engineering building but were unable to locate the shooter.

As of now, no suspect is in custody.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley confirmed that two people were killed in the shooting, while eight others were hospitalised in critical but stable condition. He cautioned that the numbers could change as the investigation continues.

The FBI has joined local law enforcement efforts. FBI Boston said it is providing full support, including investigative, tactical and victim assistance resources.