Trump tower in North Korea? South Korean Prez Lee brings it up in banter with US Prez | Watch

Washington:

In a light hearted conversation at the Oval Office of the White House, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung asked US President Donald Trump to reunify the two Koreas by having a word with Kim Jong Un. President Lee also suggested President Trump build a Trump Tower in North Korea and play golf at that place.

“I look forward to your meeting with the chairman Kim Jong-un of North Korea and construction of a Trump Tower in North Korea and playing golf at that place,” Lee said.

Lee hails US office makeover

Lee also lauded the makeover of the Oval Office, saying that it symbolises the new future of America.

“I heard that you recently redecorated the Oval Office, and I would like to say that it looks very bright and beautiful. It has the dignity of America, and it symbolizes the new future and prosperity of America,” he said.

Trump congratulates Lee on election win

Trump also hailed his relation with Lee and congratulated him on his election.

“We’ve known each other and gotten along very well. It’s a great honor to be with you and congratulations on your election. That was a big one, and we’re with you 100 per cent,” he said.

Trump seeks ownership of land where US troops are based

During his meeting with the South Korean president, Trump said that the United States should own the land in South Korea where around 28,500 American troops are currently based.

“We spent a lot of money building a fort, and there was a contribution made by South Korea, but I would like to see if we could get rid of the lease and get ownership of the land where we have a massive military base,” he said.

This marked Lee's first visit to the United States since being elected President of South Korea in July, following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk-yeol. Yoon had declared martial law the previous year, a controversial move that was later overturned by lawmakers. He was subsequently arrested on charges of alleged insurrection.