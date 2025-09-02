Trump to make surprise announcement from Oval Office days after viral 'Trump Is Dead' frenzy on X The trend followed speculations that Donald Trump was not in the best of his health and he had developed some serious ailments. This came after Trump’s deputy JD Vance said he was ready to take charge in case of any "terrible tragedy."

Washington:

US President Donald Trump is set to make an important announcement from the Oval Office. Details of the address, however, remain undisclosed. The timing of Trump’s address has sparked intense speculation, coming just a day after social media platform X was flooded with the trend “Trump Is Dead,” which was ardent throughout the day.

However, amid public curiosity, reports suggest that Trump’s announcement may involve a major defense decision.

Trump to announce relocation of US Space Command?

According to the AP, the Trump administration is expected to announce that the US Space Command will relocate its headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. This would reverse a Biden-era decision that had kept the command at its temporary location in Colorado.

A Pentagon website designated to livestream the announcement has labeled the event as a “US Space Command HQ Announcement,” lending further weight to speculation about the headquarters move.

JD Vance's remark fuels speculations

The trend followed speculations that Donald Trump was not in the best of his health and he had developed some serious ailment. The speculation was fuelled after Trump’s deputy JD Vance said he was ready to take charge in case of any "terrible tragedy."

Vance, however, reassured that Trump was in "good shape" to complete his four-year term in the White House.

"He's the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning. Yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days," he said while speaking with a news channel.

Trump addresses issue

Responding to the trend, Trump dismissed the speculations, asserting that he was absolutely fine.

"NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He also posted a picture of himself playing golf.