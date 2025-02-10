Trump to announce 25 per cent tariffs on steel, aluminium today, other import duties coming

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump.

United States President Donald Trump said that he will on Monday announce the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, including from Canada and Mexico, as well as other import duties later this week.

"Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew from Florida to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl. When asked about aluminium, he responded, "aluminum, too" will be subject to the trade penalties.

Trump also reaffirmed that he would announce "reciprocal tariffs" —"probably Tuesday or Wednesday" — meaning that the US would impose import duties on products in cases where another country has levied duties on US goods.

"If they are charging us 130 per cent and we're charging them nothing, it's not going to stay that way," he told reporters.