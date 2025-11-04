Trump threatens to restrict New York City funding if Zohran Mamdani wins US President Donald Trump threatened to restrict federal funds for New York City if Zohran Mamdani wins the city’s mayoral elections.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump will restrict federal funds for New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins mayoral elections, saying he would much rather see a Democrat win than a Communist with no experience and a "record of complete and total failure."

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!," he wrote.

“It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win. His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful,” the US president wrote.

“I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory!” Trump continued.

Trump imposes: One 'must' vote for Cuomo

Further imposing, Trump wrote, “We must also remember this, A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

Mamdani leads as young voters turn out in big numbers

This comes as around 735,000 voters have already cast their ballots in the mayoral race signaling growing enthusiasm among residents. Interest has been particularly strong among younger voters, who have shown a surge in participation during the final days of early voting.

On Sunday alone, the last day of early voting, 151,000 ballots were cast. More than 100,000 voters under the age of 35 participated from Friday to Sunday, including over 45,000 on Sunday itself, The Times reported. Recent polls continue to show Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, as the frontrunner in the race. An AtlasIntel poll conducted from October 25–30 found Mamdani with 41% support, followed by Andrew Cuomo at 34%, and Curtis Sliwa at 24%.

The survey, based on about 1,500 respondents, gives Mamdani a 6.6-point lead his narrowest margin since July, according to the New York Post. Earlier polls suggested Mamdani had a stronger advantage. A Fox News–Beacon Research poll (October 24–28) placed him 16 points ahead of Cuomo, while a Marist University poll from the same period also showed a 16-point lead (48% to 32%).

Similarly, surveys by Quinnipiac University, the Manhattan Institute, and Victory Insights found Mamdani leading by 10, 15, and 18 points respectively. Election analysts say the increase in young voter turnout could play a key role in the final outcome. While fewer people under 35 voted earlier in the week around 80,000 from Sunday to Thursday participation spiked over the weekend.