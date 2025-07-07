Trump threatens 10% additional tariff on nations aligning with anti-American policies of BRICS: 'No exception' The 17th BRICS Summit-- which groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- saw participation from its members, partners, and outreach invitees.

US President Donald Trump lashed out at BRICS nations and issued a stark warning saying that countries aligning themselves with the "Anti-American policies" of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10 per cent tariff. He made it clear there would be "no exceptions."

This came after the BRICS group criticised Trump’s tariff policies, saying they were damaging the global economy and disrupting trade. The BRICS declaration also described the US tariffs as "illegal and arbitrary", and said they could further reduce global trade.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

BRICS group condemns increase of tariffs

The BRICS bloc of developing nations on Sunday condemned the increase of tariffs. In an indirect swipe at the US, the group's declaration raised "serious concerns" about the rise of tariffs which it said were "inconsistent with WTO (World Trade Organization) rules." The BRICS added that those restrictions "threaten to reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty."

"We voice serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules," the declaration said, referring to the World Trade Organization.

The statement from the BRICS members comes amidst a challenging global economic context marked by heightened uncertainty and volatility, as the deadline date of the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariff escalations announced by President Trump approaches, after the initial announcement of these punitive measures on April 2. The 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs ends on July 9.

