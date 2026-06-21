'Stop your proxies in Lebanon else...': Trump threatens Iran again over Hezbollah

Washington:

Amid US Vice President JD Vance's claim that there is a significant progress in relationships between Washington and Tehran during the talks in Switzerland, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran again and asked Iran to stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon, Hezbollah from causing trouble. "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump on Iran-US deal

Earlier, Trump said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Iran on ending the conflict was not final, and he might resume a bombing campaign if Tehran does not "behave". While addressing reporters at the G7 Summit in France alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trump added that the agreement between the US and Iran is "not final. Trump added that if he does not like the text of the deal, the US will start the strikes again.

Asked by reporters if the agreement between US and Iran was now final, Trump said, "It's not final. It's a memorandum of understanding, and if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting them, dropping bombs on their heads. If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head. Okay? 'Cause they've misbehaved for 47 years."

Earlier this week, Trump had said that the US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war and open the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil suppliesafter an in-person signing of the agreement in Switzerland.

Democrats seek briefing on Iran-US deal

Senior Democratic lawmakers have called on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to provide Congress with an immediate briefing on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the United States and Iran to end a conflict that lasted for more than three months.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Congressman Gregory Meeks, Congressman Jim Himes and Congressman Adam Smith — the ranking Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Armed Services committees — asked Rubio to brief lawmakers as soon as he returns to Washington.

Rubio is currently accompanying US President Donald Trump during his visit to France for the G7 Summit and related meetings. The lawmakers said Congress needed a clearer understanding of the agreement and the administration’s plans for implementing it. “While we welcome the Administration's turn toward diplomacy and its decision to end this war of choice, the Administration must provide Congress with greater details about the MoU, any side agreements, and the Administration's plan and strategy for the 60-day ceasefire period,” the Congressmen said in the letter.

Also Read | Trump says peace deal with Iran not final, warns US strikes could resume over terms