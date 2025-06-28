Trump terminates trade talks with Canada, calls it 'very difficult country' to trade with In a strongly worded post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, “Based on this egregious tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately."

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump said he’s immediately suspending trade talks with Canada over its plans to continue with its tax on technology firms, which he called “a direct and blatant attack on our country.”

In a strongly worded post on his social media platform, Trump said, “Based on this egregious tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately. We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven-day period.”

Canada moves ahead with digital tax

The Canadian government recently confirmed its decision to implement a 3% digital services tax, which will take effect from Monday. The levy is aimed at both domestic and foreign companies that generate revenue from Canadian online users, affecting major US-based firms such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Uber, and Airbnb.

What makes the tax particularly controversial is its retroactive application, which would leave several American companies with a USD 2 billion tax bill due by the end of this month.

Trade tensions reignited

The digital tax has reignited long-simmering trade tensions between the US and Canada, even as the two countries were engaged in negotiations to ease steep tariffs imposed by Trump during his presidency. Talks were reportedly ongoing to reduce or eliminate some of the duties placed on Canadian goods under the previous administration.

Trump’s latest move threatens to derail those discussions entirely.

Broader tariff plans in the pipeline

Trump also told reporters that the US was preparing letters to various countries to notify them of impending tariff rate hikes his administration plans to implement. While details of the new tariffs have yet to be released, he hinted at a broader strategy to push back against what he perceives as unfair trade practices by allies and rivals alike.

Further reactions are expected from the Canadian government and the US tech sector, both of which are likely to push back against the escalating rhetoric and looming tariffs.